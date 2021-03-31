EnvyPak's USPS Approved Clear Envelopes Offer Postage Savings And Interactive Possibilities For Industries Relaunching Direct Mail Campaigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnvyPak leads the way for direct mail postage savings with the only clear polypropylene envelope approved for USPS automation letter rates. These savings apply to marketing mail of all types and first class mail.

EnvyPak's Automation Letter Rate (ALR) clear envelope is a specially-formatted, 4.5 mil polypropylene envelope that can yield over 50% savings in postage compared to other plastic envelopes or bags, does not require an affixed mailing label and is machine insertable.

"Now that our economy is growing and getting stronger post-pandemic, it's a great time for companies to get back on track with their direct mail campaigns. EnvyPak's clear ALR polypropylene envelope can help earn significant postal savings, an increased ROI and creative opportunities that paper envelopes simply cannot," said Michele Cole, President of EnvyPak.

The company worked for 10 years with the Pricing and Classification Division of the USPS to develop this EnvyPak clear envelope that met their automation specifications.

Because the EnvyPak ALR is fully automated, the need for paper address labels is eliminated. Users can print an address and barcode directly on the insert to show through the clear envelope, opening creative possibilities and increasing ROI.

A far cry from their stodgy paper counterparts, EnvyPak clear envelopes present many interactive, creative possibilities to enhance any direct mailer design.

Clear ALR envelopes can be printed with single to full-color graphics designed to "interact" with contents.

The envelopes can be closed either using "peel and stick" tape or by lettershops with hot melt glue.

Custom shapes, sizes and coatings are also available.

"These elements all work together, resulting in high-impact, interactive direct mail that gets opened and can increase a small or large businesses' return on marketing investment," Cole said.

The ALR envelope has been used by major brands in the financial, automotive, travel, hospitality and publishing industries.

Free samples of the clear ALR envelope are available here.

EnvyPak's clear ALR envelope is recyclable and made in the United States. A biodegradable version is available.

About EnvyPak

EnvyPak, a division of Univenture, is based in Ohio, and manufactures polypropylene direct mail and packaging products used by prestigious brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Citibank, PNC Bank, Target and others.

Contact EnvyPak here or phone 877-835-3052.

