En.yiwugo.com Launches Buyer Membership Scheme

Yiwugo.com is the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest small commodities wholesale market in the world, and is dedicated to the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) strategy which facilitates overseas buyers choosing suppliers and goods from Yiwu Market through online channels. Given the low frequency but large quantity of most international bulk purchases, buyers generally set high standards on suppliers and need professional services throughout the complex process from the selection of goods and suppliers, payment to logistics. Against this background, Yiwugo.com launched its membership scheme featuring the following services:

Fast access to desired supplies: The r ight goods and suppliers will be identified from over 1.8 million commodities and 50,000 suppliers based on the buyers' needs, and optimal choices will be presented through big-data exact match ing and manual screening; Guided physical shopping tours: M embers will be accompanied by professional s who provid e guidance on physical shopping tours around the Yiwu Market to save buyer s' time and reduce cost s ; Exclusive customer service: E xclusive service staff will establish separate profiles for each member and take care of its purchase orders. Once a new order is received, the service staff will help to select the right suppliers and goods and follow through the subsequent delivery process; Trade disputes settlement: Should any trade disputes arise, reconciliation will be performed. Suppliers will be urged to deliver goods with both quality and quantity guaranteed, and provide proper after-sale services.

Mr. Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo.com, explained that wholesale business is what differentiates Yiwugo.com from average cross-border platforms. While global strategy is the first priority in 2018, more exclusive services for overseas buyers will be expected in the future. The membership scheme will lead to better services. Meanwhile, en.yiwugo.com will merge with physical stores in quite a profound way, deploying more functions and eventually channeling more buyers from abroad to Yiwu Market for business trades with local suppliers.

