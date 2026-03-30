Enzo Custom Accelerates Nationwide Expansion with Seven New Showrooms

Luxury Custom Menswear Brand Expands into Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Greenwich, and Short Hills; Additional Markets Planned for 2026

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzo Custom, the New York-headquartered luxury custom menswear brand, announces a significant phase of nationwide expansion, with the opening of seven new showrooms and continued growth across key U.S. markets.

The expansion includes entry into five new cities — Dallas (McKinney Avenue), Houston (Kirby Drive), Nashville (Houston Street), Greenwich, CT (West Putnam Avenue), and Short Hills, NJ (Millburn Avenue) — reinforcing the brand's presence in high-demand luxury markets.

Enzo Showroom

In addition to these new locations, Enzo Custom has expanded its footprint in existing cities, including Chicago (Oak Street), SoHo in New York City (Broadway), and Philadelphia (Walnut Street), further strengthening its national retail network.

Two New Markets in 2026

Looking ahead, Enzo Custom will debut a new showroom in Boca Raton, FL, and relocate its Charlotte, NC showroom to a new location by the end of 2026. These additions will bring the total number of showrooms to 18 nationwide, continuing the brand's strategic expansion across the United States.

New Website

As part of its evolution, Enzo Custom has launched a fully proprietary digital platform designed to enhance the customer experience. The new website features an interactive appointment scheduling tool, educational resources, and a state-of-the-art customization interface, allowing clients to build their preferences, create wish lists, and begin their order journey prior to visiting a showroom.

Appointment-Only Tailoring Experience

Enzo Custom's business model is centered on a highly personalized, appointment-only experience. During each consultation, expert clothiers take over 30 precise measurements and guide clients through more than 10,000 fabric options sourced from world-renowned mills, including Dormeuil, Loro Piana, and Zegna.

With custom suits starting at $545, the Enzo Signature fabric program offers an accessible entry point into luxury tailoring while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship and quality.

Nationwide Presence

Enzo Custom currently serves clients across Beverly Hills, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York City (Midtown, SoHo, Williamsburg), Palo Alto, Philadelphia, Short Hills, Washington, DC, Nashville, and Greenwich, reflecting its continued nationwide growth and demand.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit enzocustom.com or call (888) 622-3696.

Media Contact

[email protected] | 201.264.0700

SOURCE Enzo Custom