ENZOLYTICS, INC. SHAREHOLDERS HOLD SPECIAL MEETING AND ELECT NEW BOARD

Board Appoints Officers

ALLEN, Texas, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/"https://enzolytics.com/). Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company") On March 19th, 2024, a Special Meeting of the Shareholders of ENZC of which a quorum was present representing over 51% of the voting right of the company was held and new board of directors was elected.

This new board consists of Harry Zhabilov, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Lachezar Ivanov, and Dr. Gaurav Chandra. Dr. Ivanov and Harry Zhabilov have accepted their position as director, as of this date, Dr. Chandra has not. Immediately following this Special Shareholder Meeting, the New Board of Directors were noticed by Harry Zhabilov of a Special Called Meeting of the Board of Directors, which was held March 21, 2024 and a quorum was present. The new officers of the corporation were elected.

The new executive officers appointed by the Board of Directors are Steven Sharabura – Chief Executive Officer, Diana Zhabilov – Chief Financial Officer, and Harry Zhabilov – Chief Science Officer. Dr Gaurav Chandra was duly noticed and nominated as an officer but declined the position of CEO. Dr. Chandra remains a director of the Company.

Steve Sharabura stated, "I am working with the board to formulate a new business strategy and identify acquisition targets. The Company will release additional information on our progress in the coming weeks."

