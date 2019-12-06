Enzychem Lifesciences announces collaborative Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI) for the Development of a Radiation Medical Countermeasure.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (AFRRI), part of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD, that conducts research in the field of radiobiology and related matters.

On September 19th, company representatives from the Enzychem Lifesciences were invited to AFRRI to present data on the therapeutic effects of EC-18 in preclinical animal models. EC-18 has been selected to be tested by AFRRI as a Medical Countermeasure candidate by AFRRI's intramural screening program committee (ISPC). The major criteria for the selection process included presenting the following preclinical data: 1) in vivo survival improvement; 2) chemical properties and pharmacokinetics of the drug (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion plus results on structure-activity relationships); 3) pharmacology and toxicology studies; and 4) the mechanistic rationale.

Dr. Ron Manning, Enzychem Lifesciences' leading Scientific Advisory Board member on acute radiation syndrome and a former branch chief at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), stated that "Based on EC-18's potent efficacy, unique systems biology-based mechanism of action, and ease of use in the form of a soft gel capsule, this drug could serve as a potent pre- and post-treatment medical countermeasure against numerous acute radiation syndrome (ARS), including those of hematopoietic-ARS. Developing EC-18 as prophylactic medical countermeasure for ARS is important as a pretreatment options for warfighters and first responders."

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound (EC-18) is an immune resolution accelerator, derived from Sika deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information, please visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences

