Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Poster Presentations at the AACR 2019 Annual Meeting

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2019 Annual Meeting to be held March 29-April 3, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. The presentations at AACR cover our clinical product candidates including our lead product candidate EC-18.

"We are excited to announce new data and research generated by our scientific team and our participation at AACR demonstrates Enzychem Lifesciences' commitment to fully understanding EC-18's mechanism of action, as well as the therapeutic settings in which it may offer the most benefit to patients with cancer and acute radiation syndrome," said Dr. Ki Young Sohn, Chairman & CEO at Enzychem Lifesciences.

The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Therapeutic potential of EC-18 as a chemotherapy adjuvant for 5-fluorouracil-induced neutropenia (Abstract 2661)

Date and Time: Sunday, Mar 31, 2019, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B

Abstract Title: 1-palmitoyl-2-linoleoyl-3-acetyl-rac-glycerol mitigates the hematopoietic syndrome of lethal acute radiation syndrome in mice (Abstract 3907)

Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 2, 2019, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B

Abstract Title: PLAG enhances macrophage mobility for efferocytosis of active neutrophils via membrane redistribution of P2Y2 (Abstract 513)

Date and Time: Wednesday, Apr 3, 2019, 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B

Additional information, including presentation schedule and full abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments capable of addressing unmet medical needs with R&D-driven approaches under its grand mission of "Saving Human Lives by Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs."

EC-18, the lead compound of Enzychem Lifesciences, is an immune modulator driven from deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. At present, three clinical trials for different indications are being conducted; Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). In order to facilitate the clinical trial process, Enzychem Lifesciences launched a US operation in New Jersey.

Currently, Enzychem Lifesciences is one of the fastest growing life science companies in KOSDAQ Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization. The company is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

