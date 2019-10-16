Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Three Abstracts Accepted at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, on October 26-30, 2019, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

This new data demonstrates Enzychem Lifesciences' commitment to fully understanding of EC-18's mechanism of action on transendothelial migration & tissue infiltration of neutrophils, as well as potential antitumor effects of EC-18 in the therapeutic indications.

"Tumor infiltrating neutrophils play an important role in tumor progression and metastasis. There is a great need for developing a drug such as EC-18 that may reduce tumor metastasis through novel mechanism of modulating neutrophil trafficking," said Dr. Jeff Crawford, Chairperson of scientific advisory board of Enzychem Lifesciences.

Poster presentation details:

Title: A phase 1/2a, open-label, dose-escalation study of EC-18 in patients with metastatic breast cancer for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

Abstract: A070

Date/Time: Sunday Oct 27, 12:30pm - 4:00 pm

Location: Board 70

Title: The synergistic effect of PLAG on the antitumor efficacy of AC-regimen via alleviating neutrophil tumor infiltration on breast tumor xenograft model

Abstract Number: B054

Date/Time: Monday Oct 28, 12:30pm - 4:00pm

Location: Board 54

Title: Anti-metastatic effect of PLAG via interference of neutrophil elastase/PAR2/EGFR signaling on A549 lung cancer orthotopic implantation model

Abstract Number: C037

Date/Time: Tuesday Oct 29, 12:30pm - 4:00 pm

Location: Board 37

Additional information, including presentation schedule and full abstracts can be found at www.aacr.org.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs. Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop new and innovative treatments capable of addressing unmet medical needs with R&D-driven approaches under its grand mission of "Saving Human Lives by Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs."

EC-18, the lead compound of Enzychem Lifesciences, is an immune modulator derived from deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. At present, three clinical trials for different indications are being conducted; Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS).

For more information, visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

