Enzychem Lifesciences Appoints Dr. Michael Charlton To Its Scientific Advisory Board

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Michael Charlton, an internationally renowned specialist in liver diseases and transplant medicine, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are honored to have Dr. Charlton, an internationally recognized hepatologist and expert in NASH and liver diseases, to join our Scientific Advisory Board," said Ki Young Sohn, Chairman & CEO of Enzychem Lifesciences. "With his extensive experience in NASH, Dr. Charlton will be able to provide high-level guidance and counsel to our scientific team, as we prepare our lead compound, EC-18, as a potential treatment for NASH and continue to progress its clinical development plan more broadly in other liver diseases."

"I look forward to working with Chairman Sohn and the rest of the Enzychem Lifesciences team to develop EC-18, a promising candidate with the potential to treat not only NASH but other diseases in which fibrosis plays a role. EC-18 has activity in a wide-range of indications, and I look forward to working with the team as we advance this compound," said Dr. Charlton.

Dr. Charlton is currently a Professor of Medicine and Director, Center for Liver Diseases at University of Chicago School of Medicine. He is an internationally renowned specialist in liver diseases and transplant medicine. Listed among "America's Top Doctors" and "Best Doctors in America," Dr. Charlton has particular expertise in the diagnosis, treatment and management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) and viral hepatitis.

Dr. Charlton has served as president of the International Liver Transplant Society. He has applied his expertise in editorial roles with leading liver disease and transplantation journals, including associate editor for Hepatology, Transplantation, American Journal of Transplantation and Liver Transplantation. He was also a founding associate editor for Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Additionally, Dr. Charlton served as a principal investigator on grants and as a study section member for the National Institutes of Health, including studies of the pathophysiology of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and viral hepatitis. He has published more than 200 manuscripts, and is a lead investigator for national and international clinical trials in viral hepatitis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Dr. Charlton has served as a panel member and writer for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) for the management of hepatitis C and also for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. He is the only physician to serve on both panels.

Enzychem's Scientific Advisory Board is chaired by renowned key opinion leader, Dr. Jeffrey Crawford, Professor of Medicine, and Member of the Duke Cancer Institute. The Company's SAB is composed of key opinion leaders in the field of oncology, oral mucositis, acute radiation syndrome, and liver diseases, who provide specialist support, advice and guidance to the Company as it develops its products and clinical applications in major indications such as NASH and oral mucositis.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound (EC-18) is an immune resolution accelerator, derived from Sika deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information, please visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

SOURCE Enzychem Lifesciences

Related Links

http://www.enzychem.com

