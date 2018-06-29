Enzychem Lifesciences' Growth Continues in US, Adds Jeff Clark as New Chief Licensing Officer

By serving as Chief Licensing Officer, Dr. Clark will work on strengthening the worldwide Intellectual Property of the company and spearhead global licensing deals and agreements. Enzychem is conducting three US clinical trial programs for Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM; granted Fast Track designation by FDA) and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS; granted Orphan Drug designation by FDA). Alongside these clinical programs, Dr. Clark's hiring shows that Enzychem is committed in exploring potential licensing deals with US pharma companies. After joining the company, Dr. Clark established a Global Licensing Team under his leadership, composed of key physicians, scientists, lawyers and other staff and launched a comprehensive plan to strengthen Enzychem's assets, new drug development, and clinical programs.

Previously, Dr. Clark worked as a patent attorney and litigation (products liability) associate at the global law firm, DLA Piper LLP (US). There, he counseled life science and biotech clients in all aspects of patent law and defended pharmaceutical and medical device companies in multidistrict product liability litigation. Dr. Clark was a clinical fellow in the Cardiovascular Research Center, Department of Cardiology, at Massachusetts General Hospital and in the Molecular and Vascular Medicine, Renal Unit, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, both in Boston. Dr. Clark has authored and co-authored several scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals and has presented work at the American Society of Nephrology Renal Week conference.

Dr. Clark received his B.A. magna cum laude from Bowdoin College, M.D. with Distinction in Research from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and J.D. from Boston College Law School. He has been named as a New England Rising Star in Intellectual Property by Super Lawyers and received a USPTO Patent Pro Bono Certificate in 2017 for services provided to the Patent Pro Bono Program of New England.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global new drug development biopharmaceutical company founded in 1999. With R&D driven approach and corporate mission of "Saving Human Lives by Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs", Enzychem is developing innovative treatments which can address significant unmet medical needs. Enzychem is one of the fastest growing life sciences company by market capitalization in South Korea's KOSDAQ Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

