Enzychem Lifesciences held Launch Ceremony in USA

Enzychem Lifesciences develops new drugs, and is testing its lead compound, EC-18, for a variety of indications including Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN), Chemoradiation Induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), and Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS). Enzychem Lifesciences awarded Fast Track on CRIOM and Orphan Drug Designation on ARS. CIN and CRIOM are in Phase II clinical trials and ARS is undergoing process to start Phase II clinical studies. Enzychem Lifesciences USA will oversee all the global new drug development activities of Enzychem Lifesciences and will serve as a control tower of its strategic partnering and licensing activities.

Ki Young Sohn, Chairman of Enzychem, stated that "the launch of Enzychem Lifesciences USA will be a foundation of Enzychem Lifesciences to become a true global new drug development company." Chairman Sohn also shared Enzychem's corporate philosophy to become a "leading global company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs." Chairman Sohn further assured that Enzychem will do its best for achieving successful results from its new drug development program.

Enzychem Lifesciences also revealed its new corporate identity.

Hye Kyung Kim, Vice Chair of Enzychem Lifesciences, explained that new corporate identity of Enzychem Lifesciences with eighteen lines represents a combination of perfect number "6" and Enzychem Lifesciences' Inventive, Unsurpassed, and Independent technology (see logo on top).

Attendance of many international institutional investors, executives of global pharmaceutical companies, and reporters from international media indicated enormous interest and high expectations of Enzychem Lifesciences' global new drug development and licensing activities. Enzychem Lifesciences had a valuable time with the attendees to share the vision of the company along with the competitiveness of Korean bio-pharmaceutical companies on the global stage with their current potential pipelines and strength in R&D for new drug development.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. (KOSDAQ:183490) is a global new drug development biopharmaceutical company founded in 1999. With R&D driven approach and corporate mission of "Saving Human Lives by Overcoming Unmet Medical Needs", Enzychem is developing innovative treatments which can address significant unmet medical needs. Enzychem is one of the fastest growing lifescience company by market capitalization in South Korea's KOSDAQ Stock Exchange. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

For more information on Enzychem Lifesciences, visit http://www.enzychem.com/

This discussion may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent Enzychem's current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this announcement. Please keep in mind that Enzychem is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

The information included in this press release concerns a drug use that has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

