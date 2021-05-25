Enzychem Lifesciences to Present at BIO Digital 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced that the company will present at BIO Digital 2021, held virtually June 10-17, 2021.

Enzychem's lead investigational compound, EC-18 is an immunomodulator which accelerates the pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) and shortens the duration of inflammatory immune response by quickly removing PAMP/DAMP associated danger signals.

"We look forward to meeting investors and potential partners at BIO Digital, as we will be announcing Phase 2 data for our lead clinical asset EC-18 in chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis in 3Q 2021," said Dohyun Cho, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Enzychem Lifesciences. "Our programs in COVID-19 will also read out in 3rd quarter this year, and we are currently in active discussions with multiple strategic partners regarding potential out-licensing of EC-18 in different indications."

About Enzychem Lifesciences

Enzychem Lifesciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Founded in 1999, the company's proprietary compound, EC-18 is in two Phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis and COVID-19. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.

