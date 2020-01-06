Enzychem Lifesciences To Present At Biotech Showcase™ 2020 In San Francisco

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzychem Lifesciences, a leading global biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative new drug development for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will present at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, to be held January 13–15, 2020, during the most important week in healthcare at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Myung Hwan Kim will present at Biotech Showcase™ as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM

Room: Franciscan A (Ballroom Level)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA

Biotech Showcase™, produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group, is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences, J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference.

About Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Enzychem Lifesciences, Corp. (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, which is dedicated to developing new drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Since its foundation in 1999, Enzychem Lifesciences has been striving to develop innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound (EC-18) is an immune resolution accelerator, derived from Sika deer antler that has the potential to be used for a variety of indications. For more information, please visit: http://www.enzychem.com/

Media Contact: Ted Kim (Manager of Business Development)

Email: ted.kim@enzychem.com

