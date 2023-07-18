Enzymatica Interim report Q2/2023: An exciting and important time ahead

News provided by

Enzymatica AB

18 Jul, 2023, 02:59 ET

LUND, Sweden, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Q2

H1

  • Net sales reached SEK 8.8 (9.6) million.
  • The operating result totaled SEK -11.2 (-15.9) million.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.07 (-0.10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -9.5 (-21.5) million

 

  • Net sales reached SEK 21.8 (13.8) million.
  • The operating result totaled SEK -25.5 (-34.0) million.
  • Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.16 (-0.22).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -21.7 (-31.7) million

 

Significant events during the quarter

Significant events after the quarter

  • No significant events were reported during the quarter.

 

  • No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter. 

 

Other events during and after the quarter

  • The University of Kent, UK, conducted a clinical study starting in November 2022 to investigate ColdZyme's effects in-vivo among elite athletes in endurance sports such as cycling and long-distance running. The results of the placebo-controlled, double-blind, and randomized study are expected in August 2023.
  • The Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, conducted an in vitro study during the second quarter to explore the effect of ColdZyme on human cells infected with influenza virus. The study results are expected in August 2023.

 

"The first half of 2023 showed 58% growth compared to the same period last year. The second quarter is always the weakest of the year for us, as it is the period when the number of colds is the lowest. Still, the second quarter was an intense period. Discussions on launches in some of the world's largest cold markets intensified and our research program continued. In August, we expect the results from two important scientific studies," said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The full report is available on: www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports 

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on July 18, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: [email protected] 

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: [email protected]

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enzymatica AB

Also from this source

Bulletin from Annual General Meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ)

Interim report Q1/2023: Strong start to the year - Enzymatica's growth journey continues according to plan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.