Enzymatica's rights issue is secured to 100 percent

News provided by

Enzymatica AB

16 Feb, 2024, 03:06 ET

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR INVOLVE REQUIREMENTS FOR MEASURES OTHER THAN WHAT FOLLOWS BY SWEDISH LAW.

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or "the Company") decided on February 16, 2024, to carry out a rights issue of SEK 27.4 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has now entered into agreements of subscription commitments and underwriting agreements with the Company's three largest shareholders, the Chairman of the Board, two members of the Board of Directors, and the Company's CEO, for a total amount of SEK 27.4 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights issue.

In connection with the rights Issue, Enzymatica has received subscription commitments from the Company's three largest shareholders, the Chairman of the Board, two members of the Board of Directors and the Company's CEO amounting to SEK 14.0 million, corresponding to approximately 51.1 percent of the rights issue. In addition, the Company has entered into underwriting agreements amounting to SEK 13.4 million, corresponding to approximately 48.9 percent of the rights issue, with the Company's three largest shareholders through fully or partly owned companies, as well as the Chairman of the Board and the Company's CEO. The compensation for underwriting agreements amounts to 10.5 percent of the underwriting amount. No compensation is paid for submitted subscription commitments. In total, the rights issue is secured up to SEK 27.4 million through subscription commitments and underwriting agreements, corresponding to 100 percent of the rights Issue.

Advisers
Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is Enzymatica's financial adviser in connection with the rights issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is the Company's legal adviser in connection with the rights issue.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: [email protected] 

Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 708 55 11 85 | Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Year-end report 2023: Scientific and regulatory progress generating international interest

Fourth quarter January-December • Net sales reached SEK 15.8 (16.6) million. • The operating result totaled SEK -13.8 (-21.6) million. • Earnings per ...

Enzymatica's Board of Directors decides on a new rights issue of SEK 27.4 million

The Board of Directors of Enzymatica AB (publ) ("Enzymatica" or the "Company") has decided to carry out a rights issue amounting to SEK 27.4 million, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.