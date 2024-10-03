Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market to Grow by USD 843.9 Million (2024-2028) as AI Drives Demand for Frequent Diagnostic Testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market size is estimated to grow by USD 843.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 16.82% during the forecast period. Growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among aging population is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing importance of promotional activities. However, lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Vaccine development, Immunology, Diagnostics, Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Research laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market presents unique challenges for vendors due to its specialized nature and niche end-user base. Brand and product visibility play a limited role in sales, as technical expertise and distribution networks are prioritized. ELISA testing's intricacies necessitate extensive support materials for end-users. Thermo Fisher Scientific provides such resources through PDF documents, brochures, and YouTube videos. Bio-Rad Laboratories also utilizes YouTube for detailed explanations. European research organizations collaborate with pharma companies to conduct annual workshops, promoting ELISA tests for disease detection. Vendors are recognizing the importance of promotional activities as product enhancements emerge, signaling market growth during the forecast period.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is experiencing significant growth due to its wide application in various industries. Key trends include environmental monitoring, food testing, and clinical diagnostics. The aging population and increasing screening programs drive the demand for ELISA in clinical diagnostics. Next-generation sequencing and assay development enhance ELISA's sensitivity, specificity, and reduce cross reactivity. ELISA plays a crucial role in drug discovery, food safety testing, and biotechnology. Peptides, cytokines, and soluble proteins are common target substances for ELISA. ELISA's ability to measure concentration and its use in pregnancy tests, serosurveillance, and immunology makes it an essential diagnostic tool. Public health emergencies, such as HIV or AIDS, hepatitis, Lyme disease, and dengue fever, are diagnosed using ELISA tests. ELISA's versatility is evident in its use as diagnostic tools for infectious diseases, clinical diagnostic devices, and vaccine development. WHO data highlights the importance of ELISA in various applications, including direct, indirect, sandwich, and competitive ELISA.

Market Challenges

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market faces significant challenges, particularly in developing countries. High-quality diagnostic tests are essential for effective disease management and the development of new therapies. However, these tests are often inaccessible and unaffordable in countries with a high disease burden. Pricing is a major issue for vendors in countries like India and China due to the absence of widespread insurance programs. International initiatives providing affordable diagnostics are limited to specific disease-control programs and are not sustainable in the long term. These challenges hinder the growth of the global ELISA market and have far-reaching consequences for the overall health and well-being of the populations in these countries. Technology transfer and local production could be potential solutions, but their implementation faces numerous obstacles.





Segment Overview

This enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (elisa) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Vaccine development

1.2 Immunology

1.3 Diagnostics

1.4 Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Hospitals and diagnostic centers

2.2 Research laboratories

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Vaccine development- The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) market plays a significant role in the vaccine development process. Elisa is a widely used technique for measuring antibodies in biological fluids or culture media. In vaccine development, Elisa is employed to determine the immune response towards a vaccine candidate during the preclinical stages. This assay technique forms an immune complex between the antibody and antigen. The vaccine development process is lengthy and complex, involving several stages. After identifying antigens in the exploratory stage, immunogenicity and safety are assessed using animal models and preclinical cell cultures. Following approval of an Investigational New Drug application, clinical trials ensue. Elisa assays are developed and validated during the preclinical and early clinical trial phases, ensuring they meet stringent parameters and criteria before lot release. Elisa's role in vaccine development is crucial, as it helps analyze the efficacy of the vaccine candidate. These assays are often paired with inhibition assays to study the immune response to the growth of the pathogen. Continuous research and development efforts are being made to improve Elisa, driving the growth of the Elisa testing market in the vaccine development segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV or AIDS, hepatitis, Lyme disease, and others. According to WHO data, infectious diseases continue to be a major global health threat, driving the demand for reliable diagnostic tools like ELISA tests. ELISA is a versatile diagnostic technique used for detecting proteins, antibodies, and hormones in various samples. It comes in different formats, including Direct ELISA and Indirect ELISA, and is used in medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical industries, environmental monitoring, food testing, and clinical diagnostics. The regulatory framework for ELISA is well-established, ensuring the production of accurate and reliable results. ELISA formats like Multiplex ELISA offer the advantage of testing multiple analytes in a single run, reducing turnaround times. The aging population and the increasing awareness of early disease detection are further fueling the growth of the ELISA market. Instruments and software solutions are also an integral part of the ELISA ecosystem, ensuring standardization and efficiency in the diagnostic process.

Market Research Overview

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is a significant segment of the medical diagnostics industry, with applications in various fields including infectious diseases, immunology, toxicology, drug monitoring, transplantation, cancer research, protein quantitation, and more. ELISA tests play a crucial role in the diagnosis of diseases such as HIV or AIDS, hepatitis, Lyme disease, and dengue fever, among others. WHO data indicates that ELISA tests are used in over 70% of all diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. ELISA formats include Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Competitive ELISA, and others. ELISA is also used in vaccine development, drug discovery, food safety testing, environmental monitoring, and personalized medicine. ELISA instruments and software solutions offer turnaround times that are faster than conventional methods like PCR and Next-Generation Sequencing. ELISA is used to measure the concentration of target substances such as proteins, antibodies, hormones, peptides, and cytokines. ELISA assays are used in hospitals, research laboratories, and clinical diagnostics. The aging population and screening programs have led to an increased demand for ELISA tests for chronic diseases and autoimmune disorders like diabetes and prediabetes. ELISA assays offer high sensitivity, specificity, and low cross reactivity, making them a preferred choice for diagnostic applications. ELISA formats include chemiluminescent, colorimetric, and fluorescent, each with its advantages. ELISA is used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostic devices.

SOURCE Technavio