Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size to Increase by USD 564.97 million: Evolving Opportunities with Abcam plc and Agilent Technologies Inc among others - Technavio

Feb 03, 2023, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors. For Instance, Abcam plc, one of the key vendors offers enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays such as Corticosterone kits and Anti-Measles virus IgG Human ELISA kits. Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF Sample Report
The Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 564.97 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Increasing demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada that are focusing on drug development are driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others. The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.
Related Reports:
Chromatography Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The chromatography market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,785.83 million. The Increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as product limitations the market growth.
Forensic Technologies Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The forensic technologies market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,583.87 million. The increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of technical know-how or technical professionals may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors
|
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
178
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 564.97 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Vaccine development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vaccine development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 Abcam plc
- Exhibit 125: Abcam plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Abcam plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Abcam plc - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Abcam plc - Key offerings
- 12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Avantor Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Avantor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Avantor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 138: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 bioMerieux SA
- Exhibit 148: bioMerieux SA - Overview
- Exhibit 149: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings
- 12.10 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Danaher Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Eppendorf SE
- Exhibit 156: Eppendorf SE - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Eppendorf SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Eppendorf SE - Key news
- Exhibit 159: Eppendorf SE - Key offerings
- 12.12 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 160: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 163: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 12.13 Novo Nordisk AS
- Exhibit 165: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus
- 12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc
- Exhibit 169: Perkin Elmer Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Perkin Elmer Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 172: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Perkin Elmer Inc - Segment focus
- 12.15 QIAGEN NV
- Exhibit 174: QIAGEN NV - Overview
- Exhibit 175: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: QIAGEN NV - Key news
- Exhibit 177: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings
- 12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG
- Exhibit 178: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview
- Exhibit 179: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 180: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news
- Exhibit 181: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus
- 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 183: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 184: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 185: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 186: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 187: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 191: Research methodology
- Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 193: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article