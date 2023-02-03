Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market size to Increase by USD 564.97 million: Evolving Opportunities with Abcam plc and Agilent Technologies Inc among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio report provides the key offerings of 15+ vendors. For Instance, Abcam plc, one of the key vendors offers enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays such as Corticosterone kits and Anti-Measles virus IgG Human ELISA kits. Similarly, another vendor, Agilent Technologies Inc provides enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027

The Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market by Application, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% and register an incremental growth of USD 564.97 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Increasing demand for timely and accurate diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases and the presence of several pharmaceutical companies in the US and Canada that are focusing on drug development are driving the growth of the regional market. To know more, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, the rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases. However, the lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample.

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and others . The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

, the market is segmented into . The vaccine development segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 564.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vaccine development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Vaccine development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vaccine development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Research laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Research laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Abcam plc

Exhibit 125: Abcam plc - Overview



Exhibit 126: Abcam plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Abcam plc - Key news



Exhibit 128: Abcam plc - Key offerings

12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 129: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 134: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 138: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 139: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 140: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 141: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 142: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 143: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 148: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

12.10 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 151: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Eppendorf SE

Exhibit 156: Eppendorf SE - Overview



Exhibit 157: Eppendorf SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Eppendorf SE - Key news



Exhibit 159: Eppendorf SE - Key offerings

12.12 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 160: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 163: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.13 Novo Nordisk AS

Exhibit 165: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 166: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus

12.14 Perkin Elmer Inc

Exhibit 169: Perkin Elmer Inc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Perkin Elmer Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key news



Exhibit 172: Perkin Elmer Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Perkin Elmer Inc - Segment focus

12.15 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 174: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 175: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 177: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 178: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 179: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 181: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 183: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 186: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

