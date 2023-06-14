Enzymedica Introduces Berberine Phytosome – A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Blood Sugar Metabolism Support

All the benefits of berberine without the common gastrointestinal side effects

VENICE, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica® , a leading manufacturer of innovative dietary supplements, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, Berberine Phytosome . This groundbreaking supplement harnesses the power of berberine to provide a natural and effective solution for blood sugar metabolism support, healthy weight management and heart, circulatory and immune health support.*

Consumer interest in berberine, an herbal compound extracted from select plants, has skyrocketed in popularity due to increased chatter over social media platforms, such as TikTok. While used for centuries in traditional herbalism and ayurvedic medicine, many individuals are including berberine in weight loss conversations, comparing it to other products on the market.

Raw berberine is notoriously difficult for the body to absorb effectively and common side effects are diarrhea, nausea and other gastrointestinal issues. Enzymedica utilizes a proprietary form of berberine called Berbevis® Berberine Phytosome®, which applies cutting-edge, ultra-absorption phytosome technology to address these common challenges. As a result, Enzymedica's Berberine Phytosome boosts bioabsorption by an impressive 9.6 times compared to standard raw extracts. This enhanced bioavailability allows for a smaller, easy-to-swallow capsule while delivering greater potency and efficacy.

"Enzymedica is committed to delivering innovative and science-backed solutions to enhance overall wellness," said Ryan Sensenbrenner, Senior Director of Marketing at Enzymedica . "With the introduction of our Berberine Phytosome, consumers can experience the remarkable benefits of berberine with unmatched absorption and effectiveness."

Berberine Phytosome capsules are Vegan and contain no milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, sesame or artificial colors or flavors. Consumers can purchase a 60-count bottle at $30.49 or save 20% per bottle by subscribing through the brand's website. Enzymedica's Berberine Phytosome is also available at local health food and specialty grocery stores, as well as various online retailers. Visit https://enzymedica.com/products/berberine-phytosome to purchase or learn more.

For more information on the efficacy of Berbevis Berberine Phytosome, the breakthrough technology powering Enzymedica's latest innovation, visit this link: https://www.indena.com/us/products/see-through-science/berbevis-berberine-phytosome/ .

Enzymedica is a Florida-based company specializing in dietary supplements for digestion and total body wellness. With a relentless focus on innovation and quality, Enzymedica has become a trusted name in the health and wellness industry. Their extensive range of products is formulated to support digestive health, metabolic balance, immune function and overall well-being.

