Enzymedica Showcases Groundbreaking Papaya Enzyme Products and More at Natural Products Expo West 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica , a leading provider of natural digestive health supplements, proudly participated in Natural Products Expo West 2024, the preeminent event for the natural, organic and healthy products industry. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 12-16, this year's Expo West brought together over 65,000 attendees and 3,000 exhibitors, setting the stage for Enzymedica to introduce its latest innovations: Papaya Complete, Papaya Gold, Fasting Today intermittent fasting drink and Fiber+ Cookies and Gummies.

Natural Products Expo West is renowned for its expansive showcase of the latest in food and beverage, clean beauty and home products, and supplements and ingredients. The event is a vital platform for retailers seeking the newest trending products for their shelves, featuring leading retailers across America and globally.

Enzymedica took full advantage of this vibrant setting to launch two groundbreaking papaya enzyme products: Papaya Complete and Papaya Gold. These supplements are designed to promote digestive health with innovative formulations that leverage the natural efficacy of papaya enzymes. Alongside these, Enzymedica unveiled Fasting Today, a novel drink formulated to support intermittent fasting efforts, and heavily featured Fiber+ Cookies and Fiber+ Gummies, delicious and healthful options aimed at enhancing dietary fiber intake as well as containing probiotics.

"Expo East 2024 was our busiest year in modern memory – with a booth buzzing with excitement and interest from retailers passionate about natural digestive health," said Ryan Sensenbrenner, senior director of the marketing group at Enzymedica. "We are thrilled to introduce Papaya Complete, Papaya Gold, Fasting Today and Fiber+ Cookies and Gummies to the market. These products embody our commitment to providing high-quality, natural supplements that support digestive health and total body wellness."

As part of its participation, Enzymedica engaged with attendees directly in their booth, highlighting the science and benefits behind their new offerings. The company's presence at Expo underscores its dedication to innovation and excellence in the natural products industry.

For more information about Enzymedica's new products, please visit www.Enzymedica.com

About Enzymedica:

Enzymedica is a trusted leader in the field of digestive health, committed to providing natural, effective solutions for various digestive concerns. With a focus on innovation and science-backed formulations, Enzymedica offers consumers a wide range of products that promote optimal digestive wellness.

Disclaimer: The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Natural Products Expo West:

Natural Products Expo West is the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry, offering comprehensive insights into the latest trends, innovations, and products shaping the future of consumer goods. Organized by New Hope Network and part of Informa Markets, Expo West serves as a dynamic platform for education, networking, and business development, drawing industry professionals from around the globe.

Media Contact:

Anjie Oberholzer

(484) 241-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE Enzymedica