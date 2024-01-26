Enzymedica Welcomes Ryan Kruse as Chief Operating Officer, Natural Channel

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica , a leading provider of high-quality digestive supplements, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to its executive team. Ryan Kruse, formerly associated with Garden of Life, has joined Enzymedica as the chief operating officer - Natural Group.

Ryan Kruse joins Enzymedica as COO - Natural Group.

In his role, Kruse will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategy and operations within the natural channel, leveraging his extensive experience to drive growth and innovation. With a proven track record of nearly 20 years in the industry, Ryan Kruse brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Enzymedica.

"Enzymedica is delighted to welcome Ryan Kruse as our new COO - Natural Group. We are confident that his expertise and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in advancing our commitment to providing high-quality digestive supplements to our customers," said Scott Sensenbrenner, CEO of Enzymedica.

Kruse joins Enzymedica with a distinguished career in the natural products industry. His strategic approach and dedication to quality align seamlessly with Enzymedica's mission to enhance the overall well-being of individuals through digestive health.

"I am honored and excited to be a part of the Enzymedica team. Enzymedica's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digestive supplement space aligns with my passion for delivering high-quality natural products. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the company," said Kruse.

Enzymedica has earned a reputation for its cutting-edge supplements that support digestive health, immunity and overall wellness. With Kruse at the helm of the Natural Channel division, Enzymedica is poised to strengthen its presence in the market and reinforce its commitment to providing natural, science-based solutions.

About Enzymedica:

Enzymedica is a trusted leader in the field of digestive health, committed to providing natural, effective solutions for various digestive concerns. With a focus on innovation and science-backed formulations, Enzymedica offers consumers a wide range of products that promote optimal digestive wellness.

Disclaimer: The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact

Anjie Oberholzer

(484) 241-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE Enzymedica