Enzyvant Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointments of Alan Kimura as Chief Medical Officer and Tamara Joseph as General Counsel

"Alan and Tamara are accomplished executives, and I am excited to welcome them to the Enzyvant leadership team," said Alvin Shih, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Enzyvant. "As we prepare a BLA filing for RVT-802 and an IND filing for RVT-801, their expertise and leadership will bolster our efforts to deliver innovative therapies for patients with rare diseases."

Dr. Kimura brings 27 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience to Enzyvant. Dr. Kimura most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at SutroVax, and previously held senior roles in clinical development, research, and medical affairs at Shire, Novartis Vaccines, Translate Bio, Altus Pharmaceuticals, Transkaryotic Therapies, BioChem Pharma, SmithKline Beecham Biologicals, and Wyeth-Lederle Vaccines. Dr. Kimura received his BA in Bacteriology from the University of California–Berkeley, his MA and PhD in Microbiology from the University of California–Davis, and his MD from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He has authored more than 30 articles and book chapters on vaccines and rare diseases.

Ms. Joseph joins Enzyvant after a successful career as general counsel at several biotechnology companies. She most recently served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at InVivo Therapeutics, and was previously General Counsel at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma, and Transkaryotic Therapies. Earlier in her career, she established and led the Biogen Idec legal department's operations outside the United States. Ms. Joseph received her JD from the University of Michigan Law School and her LLM degrees from the College of Europe in Belgium and the University of Paris. She began her legal career at the law firms of Morrison & Foerster and Fried Frank. Ms. Joseph currently serves as an independent director at the nonprofit Heluna Health.

About Enzyvant

Enzyvant is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with rare diseases. Enzyvant is collaborating with Duke University to advance the development of RVT-802, an investigational tissue-based therapy for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency associated with complete DiGeorge Anomaly.

Enzyvant is simultaneously preparing to initiate a clinical trial of RVT-801, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Farber disease. Enzyvant plans to develop treatments for additional rare diseases with high unmet need.

For more information, please visit www.enzyvant.com.

