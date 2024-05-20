EO Charging Appointed by Aero Corporation to Electrify its Rental Car Locations

EO will support Aero Corporation on its mission to build and electrify Avis and Budget franchised locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EO Charging "EO", a global pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for depot-based fleets, today announced that in collaboration with Aero Corporation, a franchisee of the Avis and Budget brands, it will electrify one of Aero Corporation's rental car locations near the Harrisburg Airport. Aero Corporation is actively identifying and delivering electrification solutions across 27 rental locations in Central Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey.

Aero Corporation has been in operation since 1968 and is electrifying a portion of its more than 3,500 rental car fleet. The company selected EO to provide its electrification solution at its Middletown, Pennsylvania location. A two-phase project, EO will provide six dual-port direct current fast charging stations, each capable of servicing multiple electric vehicles, alongside software and operations and maintenance (O&M) services by the end of May 2024. The second phase will entail EO to double the available smart charging stations at the Harrisburg Airport location.

"We are committed to vehicle electrification and sustainability and a part of this will be enhancing our electric rental car fleet in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We are leveraging EO Charging as an electrification partner to install high-quality chargers for optimal performance leveraging the EO Cloud platform and O&M services," stated Solomon Cramer, Head of Aero Corporation.

The EO Cloud software platform will enable Aero Corporation to remotely monitor charger status and performance, set dynamic charging schedules and download intuitive reports to understand and communicate charging performance. Additionally, EO will provide 24/7/365 monitoring and remote interventions to ensure the reliability of the charging stations through its Technical Operations Center (TOC), in addition to advanced O&M services. The solution will scale alongside Aero's electrification journey, growing with increasing charging stations and across depots. The companies are already discussing bringing their partnership to a New Jersey location in 2024.

"EO is excited to embark on this project with Aero Corporation. We have been supporting fleets in their electrification for over a decade and it is a pleasure to work with companies like Aero with ambitious goals that will make a huge difference to future transportation. We are excited to see the transformation of this project and look forward to our continued partnership," said John Walsh, CCO Americas at EO Charging.

About EO:

EO Charging (EO) is a global pioneer in Electric Charging (EV) solutions for depot-based fleets. EO is on a mission to accelerate carbon-free transportation with the transition to electric fleets, promising to make charging simple, reliable, and accessible to fleets globally. EO offers commercial-grade charge assurance through its full technology and service stack, available as-a-service, and has unrivalled uptime in the market of >99% across its customer base.

EO's EV infrastructure solutions offer depot design, electrical installation, grid upgrades, and ongoing operations and maintenance for car, van, truck, and bus fleets. Many of the world's largest and most complex fleet operators already use EO's technology, including Amazon, DHL, UPS, Tesco, and Ocado.

To learn more, please visit www.EOcharging.com

