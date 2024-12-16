EO Charging Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the Product Leadership Award for Enabling Energy Efficiency, Cost-effectiveness, and Grid Reliability in Fleet Charging and Energy Management

EO's smart charging hardware and intelligent charging and energy management software provide efficient and reliable charging, enable high uptime, and give fleet managers granular control over their EV infrastructure and valuable insights through data analytics.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the fleet charging and energy management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes EO Charging with the 2024 European Product Leadership Award. As the global demand for EVs intensifies, the company is a significant innovator that accelerates the transition to carbon-free transportation by making EV charging simple, reliable, and accessible for fleets worldwide. EO empowers fleets to navigate charging management complexities by integrating cutting-edge hardware and software with unparalleled customer support providing fleets with charge assurance. It distinguishes itself with its platform-based approach and meticulously aligning its product offerings with fleet customers' specific needs and tailoring every solution to meet large commercial fleets' unique operational demands. Moreover, EO's collaboration with top-tier EV charging infrastructure manufacturers helps customers receive cutting-edge tools and equipment tailored to their operational requirements.

EO Charging's Cloud platform and smart charging hardware help manage and optimize fleet charging operations. Built to integrate seamlessly with commercial-grade infrastructure, EO Cloud offers a software-defined charge platform that customers can depend on for real-time monitoring and control of their charging networks. The platform's extensive data collection capabilities, including historical energy consumption, charger status, and network uptime, provide customers with the insights needed to maintain optimal performance and minimize downtime (less than 1%). Additionally, EO Cloud's broad suite of features enable it to meet fleet electrification's complex needs:

Advanced Access Management : tailors permissions based on individual needs

: tailors permissions based on individual needs Real-time Monitoring : enables live monitoring of charging sessions, vehicles, and energy usage and offers comprehensive diagnostics to detect any faults before they impact fleet operations

: enables live monitoring of charging sessions, vehicles, and energy usage and offers comprehensive diagnostics to detect any faults before they impact fleet operations Seamless Integration : supports easy integration with various telematics providers and other proprietary application programming interfaces, making it adaptable to different systems

: supports easy integration with various telematics providers and other proprietary application programming interfaces, making it adaptable to different systems Scalability : scales alongside businesses as they grow, evolves with new charging innovations, and fits the size and budget of any fleet electrification program

: scales alongside businesses as they grow, evolves with new charging innovations, and fits the size and budget of any fleet electrification program Proven Reliability: tested and integrated as part of Europe's largest fleet electrification program, EO has deployed over 100,000 charging stations globally

Aaron Manoharan, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "EO provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, from depot design and electrical installation to grid upgrades and ongoing operations management, ensuring commercial-grade charge assurance with industry-leading uptime. Its technology and service stack offer a full range of capabilities, including charger, energy management, and maintenance."

EO Charging's EO Hub integrates on-site meters and building management systems seamlessly to optimize power distribution across fleet vehicles. This capability allows efficient fleet charging and enables cost savings through off-peak energy tariff utilization, effectively reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers. The EO Hub ensures continuous charge assurance by taking over local site management in case of a lost connection to the EO Cloud. This dynamic load management and adherence to smart charging schedules maintain uninterrupted charging services for EV fleets. EO's advanced EO Cloud platform and robust EO Hub allow fleet managers unparalleled control and intelligent management of their fleet, enhancing reliability, uptime, and operational efficiency. EO's service layer, on the other hand, allows for rapid fault resolution through an elimination process. Its software includes a machine learning module known as self-healing, which typically resolves over 50% of faults without human intervention. The company's technical operations team resolves an additional 67% to 80% of faults remotely, typically leaving only around 20% of issues that require on-site technician support.

"EO Charging's strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon and DHL significantly bolster the company's market presence, showcasing its ability to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions. The company positions itself to lead the EV fleet charging industry into the future by exploring monetization strategies, integrating flexibility services, and offering customers cutting-edge technology with significant cost savings and operational benefits," added Rabin Dhakal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

With its strong overall performance, EO Charging earns the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award.

