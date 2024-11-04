EO Transforms Former Kmart into $26.5 Million Workforce and Child Development Hub

ABINGDON, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one day after the last Kmart closed its doors for good, EO opened the Regional Workforce and Child Development Hub, transforming a once-vacant retail store in Abingdon, Virginia into a multi-functional space that will serve the community for generations. The highly anticipated Hub opened on October 21 and is a timely response to the childcare crisis and post-COVID economic slowdown.

EO's Workforce and Child Development Hub was inaugurated by leaders from the private, public, and philanthropic sectors. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image A student uses a VR headset during a job simulation activity for the transportation and supply chain sector. This activity is part of Career Commons, a 25,000-square-foot miniature city where students from 21 regional school systems can explore various professions through interactive, hands-on experiences. Photo Credit : Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image Housed within EO's Regional Workforce and Child Development Hub, the early learning facility is on track to provide childcare to nearly 300 children.

According to national studies, nearly 51% of U.S. residents live in "childcare deserts," areas where licensed care is scarce or inaccessible. In rural communities, the gap between children and available childcare can be triple the rate of more urban areas. Lack of childcare leads to significant employment barriers and reduced workforce participation rates, especially among mothers. It also leaves employers unable to run at full capacity, further challenging the economic stability of communities.

"Through our research, we've established that access to high quality childcare is as important to a region's economy as broadband, roads, and other infrastructure," explained Travis Staton, CEO and President of EO. "Without access to reliable care, families are sidelined from working and employers cannot run at full capacity. It can also make it more difficult to attract large employers to the area."

By positioning early childhood care and education as an economic driver, EO has built tremendous momentum and buy-in. The $26.5 million project garnered support from a unique blend of public, private, and philanthropic partnerships, a model that is getting attention from across the state. Notably, nearly 80% of the funding for this initiative came from private sources.

The 87,000 square foot Hub includes 300 new childcare slots, creating a pathway for more parents to enter and remain in the workforce. In addition, the Hub is home to numerous workforce development initiatives, including Career Commons, a 25,000 square foot miniature city where over 30,000 students from 21 regional school systems can explore various professions through interactive, hands-on experiences.

By transforming a once-empty retail space into a cornerstone of economic and educational opportunities, EO provides critical services that support today's workforce and a thriving economy tomorrow. For more information, visit EOco.org/Hub.

About EO

EO Companies (EO) is a Virginia-based 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to research, pilot, and scale innovative solutions so that communities can thrive. EO has a 60-year history of developing innovative programs, including the Regional Workforce and Child Development Hub, the Rural Summit, and Ignite Career Commons. EO challenges the status quo and brings positive change to local economies through partnerships with private, public, and philanthropic partners. By prioritizing education, workforce innovation, and wellness, EO strives to guarantee that future generations can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world and that communities have opportunities to grow and thrive.

