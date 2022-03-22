EO3 (Enhanced Omega-3) Launches the World's First Omega-3 Multi-Nutritional Smoothie Direct-to-Consumer Exclusively on DrinkEO3.com and Amazon

EO3 utilizes nano-dispersion technology to encapsulate 1600mg of 100% Norwegian cod liver oil, 20g of whey and collagen protein, vitamins D and E and immune-boosting antioxidants.

Until now, this product has been used by collegiate and professional sports teams, elite military groups and leading hospitals to achieve the necessary levels of omega-3 to attain optimal performance and health.

"Unlike many omega-3 supplements, the omega-3 lipids in EO3 are not oxidized and are highly bioavailable, which means you get a more rapid and complete absorption of the desired nutrients," says Dr. Stuart Philips, Ph.D., M.Sc., B.Sc. and professor at McMaster University. "EO3 is scientifically formulated, great tasting and a combination of the highest-quality, pure omega-3, protein and nutrient compounds to help your body reach an optimal state of health."

EO3 is a fully bioavailable, food-based formulation, with no added sugar or preservatives and it is free of gluten, nuts and soy.

A daily 8.4 fluid ounce serving of ready-to-drink EO3 promotes anti-inflammatory support, cardiovascular health, cognitive function and muscle function.

"The Center for Disease Control says 98% of Americans are omega-3 deficient. Because the body does not produce this fatty acid, the only way to get it into your system is to consume it. EO3 is a better way to get the omega-3 your body needs, especially for people who dislike the fishy flavor and belching caused by most supplements," says Phil Marineau, CEO of EO3 and former president and CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America.

EO3 is available to purchase in a six-pack ($19.96), 24-pack ($84) or as a 24-pack monthly subscription ($67) with free shipping on all orders from www.drinkEO3.com and Amazon.

Thomas Hensey

Marketing

Rhino Marketing

713-681-6798

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE EO3