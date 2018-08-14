EOD Warrior Foundation to Host Inaugural Stacy Strong 5K

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Stacy Strong 5K, hosted by the EOD Warrior Foundation, will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in NTC Park at Liberty Station. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m., and includes a variety of family activities, a kid's fun run, music, a silent auction and awards for top runners.

On Nov. 9, 2017, Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy, a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) during operations in Syria, leaving him a quadriplegic who will require lifelong care. Stacy and his wife, Lindsey, have four children under ten years old. Stacy's injuries were so extensive that had it not been for his other teammates who provided lifesaving actions, he would have died. In the days following the blast, there were many unknowns but Kenton survived. Although he and his wife and children would be reunited, their new reality would be different than before the accident.

"It has been a privilege for the EOD Warrior Foundation to provide care for the Stacy family on Kenton's journey towards healing, and we are excited to get their local community involved in supporting them," said Nicole Motsek, Executive Director of the EOD Warrior Foundation.

The funds raised from the event will be used to support the Stacy family, and other EOD families. The event includes a junior EOD Warrior 1K. Participants will receive an event T-shirt and a "Woodallion".

The 5K registration fee is $35 through October 1st when it increases to $45. The Junior EOD Warrior 1K is $25, and there are virtual running options available. Wounded services members receive free registration. Register online at EOD Warrior Foundation. Sponsorship packages range from $100 to $5,000.

About EOD Warrior Foundation

The EOD Warrior Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for the EOD family by providing financial relief, scholarship opportunities, physical, social, and emotional support. The Foundation is proud to offer EOD families hope and wellness retreats and to care for the EOD Memorial Wall, located at Eglin AFB, Fla. To learn more about the EOD Warrior Foundation, or see their fundraising events calendar, visit: EOD Warrior Foundation

