EOE Presented at BlockShow Europe 2018

BlockShow meetups were for unique & cool start up projects, investors, business owners, blockchain & bitcoin enthusiasts and others interested in Blockchain, cryptocurrencies and ICOs. The main goal of BlockShow London was to build a bridge between the European and Global Markets.

EOE was invited to attend BlockShow London. Rex Li, Independent director of the EOE project was invited to speak at the Blockshow on the topic of "Investment on Blockchain: Connect the Disconnected".

What strategic challenges for financial institutions can blockchain technology help solve? What are the drivers, scale, and scope of investment in blockchain innovation? How quickly will the effects of blockchain be felt in each area of financial services?

EOE believes that blockchain technology is revolutionizing the financial services landscape and creating opportunities for both new and established players.

Rex Li pointed out that the initiative of traditional investment and asset management lies in the hands of managers. Investors have little control of the risks of their investment projects. According to Rex, the biggest challenge for centralized exchanges is capital security and credibility due to the risks of price manipulation and fraud.

With this, Rex Li proved that EOE can largely be attributed to the one-on-one system which aims to establish an all-asset-class trading platform called "Universal Ledger" based on blockchain technology. In addition, connecting financial markets around the world via advanced FIX APIs and bridging technologies will provide all kinds of trading asset classes.

Blockchain is more than science fiction. While you may not need to understand the mechanics behind this surprising technology, you need to understand that it is likely to drastically change our lives over the next 20 years.

ABOUT BLOCKSHOW

BlockShow is a major international event for showcasing established Blockchain solutions which is powered by Cointelegraph, a global online publication offering the latest news, breakthroughs and analysis from the field of cryptocurrencies, Blockchain.

ABOUT EOE

EOE (Exchange of Exchanges) is a global asset chain. It will connect exchanges, banks and other financial institutions around the world and establish a consolidated KYC authentication system and a unified trading, clearing and settlement system based on the features of blockchain, such as tamper-resistance and smart contracts.

EOE aims to invest in international stocks, bonds, derivatives, cryptocurrencies, crypto derivatives and various other financial products with just one single account and thus to realize one currency to finish all the transactions and settlement process.

EOE Innovative trading products and service

EOE Crypto 20+ Index Futures / Options ETF + Portfolio arbitrage Structured funds Capital financing & Cryptocurrency financing Cryptocurrency Futures / Options EOE Crypto Volatility Index + Index Futures / Options Block trading services Share transfer registration services Listed bond issuing for start-up blockchain companies Forward & Swap contract services when cryptocurrencies are underlying

