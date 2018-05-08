EOE raised ten million US dollars in the new funding round

The EOE (Exchange of Exchanges) is a global asset chain which will be based on the blockchain and connect financial institutions such as international exchanges and banks to help users conduct transactions of multiple types of innovative financial products (including, but not limited to, stocks, bonds, derivatives, digital currencies, digital derivatives, and various indexed, structured financial products with digital currencies as their underlying assets) with only one account and one KYC process. The asset chain is open to all individual and institutional investors.

At present, the world's major exchanges and financial institutions are relatively independent (such as major digital currency exchanges), and the asset prices on each exchange are not linked. As a result, the market liquidity is insufficient and many positions are held in the hands of exchanges or market makers, which leads to high risk and difficulties in risk management. At the same time, the relatively independent financial institutions and the fragmented financial markets (for instance, the traditional stocks, futures, derivatives exchanges and digital currency exchanges are separated) make it impossible to construct the optimal investment portfolio, and the investors do not have effective tools to hedge against market risks of certain asset.

EOE plans to establish an all-asset-class trading platform called "Universal Ledger" based on blockchain technology and connect financial markets around the world via advanced FIX API and bridging technologies and provide all kinds of trading asset classes.

EOE realizes on-chain asset affirmation and ensure the fairness of transactions by leveraging blockchain features such as being tamper-proof and traceable.

"The blockchain is an incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial transactions but virtually everything of value," said Rex Li from Lion Finance Group.

EOE said the first funding round will be used to plan and implement a growth strategy to develop new markets and expand Blockchain business and broaden its product line as well.

The EOE (Exchange of Exchanges) global asset chain serves markets throughout Hong Kong, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. It plans to establish offices in Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and then in the United States and United Kingdom in late 2018.

With blockchain technology needing to pick up the pace, any technologies that enable the blockchain to be faster and more scalable are appealing.

"We'll be working closely with EOE to help mentor, advise, and support teams in the space," Lion Financial Group said.

ABOUT LION FINANCIAL GROUP

Lion Financial Group is a global licensed financial service provider under multinational regulation. It is intended to provide high-class all-around service to global clients, including Securities, Future & Derivative, Insurance & Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Financial Advisory.

Lion Financial Group adheres to its culture of "Credibility, Hospitality, Professionalism, Innovation" and takes full advantage of Lion Financial Group's professional team in Mainland China and Hong Kong, using high-speed electronic platform offers HK stock, US stock, Shanghai-Hong Kong stock Connect, Global ETF, Global Futures (Metal, Energy, Index, FX, etc.), Derivatives, and asset management service to all clients, making itself a high-level, international, Intelligent and Integrated Internet security/Futures firm.

As one of the most regulated brokers in the industry, Lion Financial Group holds the licenses of SFC 1/2/4/5/9, HK Insurance Brokers Membership, License for operating money service, and is applying for UK FCA license.

ABOUT EOE

EOE (Exchange of Exchanges) is a global asset chain. It will connect exchanges, banks and other financial institutions around the world and establish a consolidated KYC authentication system and a unified trading, clearing and settlement system based on the features of blockchain, such as tamper-resistance and smart contract.

EOE aims to invest in international stocks, bonds, derivatives, cryptocurrencies, crypto derivatives and various other financial products with just one single account and thus to realize one currency to finish all the transactions and settlement process.

EOE Innovative trading products and services

EOE Crypto 20+ Index Futures / Options ETF + Portfolio arbitrage Structured funds Capital financing & Cryptocurrency financing Cryptocurrency Futures / Options EOE Crypto Volatility Index + Index Futures / Options Block trading services Share transfer registration services Listed bond issuing for start-up blockchain companies Forward & Swap contract services when cryptocurrencies are underlying

For more information, please visit http://www.eoepro.com/en.html

