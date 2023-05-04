EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) today reported first quarter 2023 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors .

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data

GAAP 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

Total Revenue 6,044 6,719 7,593 7,407 3,983

Net Income 2,023 2,277 2,854 2,238 390

Net Income Per Share 3.45 3.87 4.86 3.81 0.67

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,255 3,444 4,773 2,048 828

Total Expenditures 1,717 1,535 1,410 1,521 1,144

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,820 5,078 5,084 5,091 5,099

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,018 5,972 5,272 3,073 4,009

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.6 % 19.1 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.59 10.82 10.89 10.12 10.24

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe) 1.71 1.87 1.92 1.53 1.56









Non - GAAP





Adjusted Net Income 1,578 1,941 2,179 1,614 2,346

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.69 3.30 3.71 2.74 4.00

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,559 3,091 3,432 2,357 3,372

Capital Expenditures 1,489 1,361 1,166 1,071 1,009

Free Cash Flow 1,070 1,730 2,266 1,286 2,363

Net Debt (1,198) (894) (188) 2,018 1,090

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (4.9 %) (3.7 %) (0.8 %) 8.3 % 4.8 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.59 10.82 10.70 10.12 10.24

General and Administrative Costs ($/Boe)1 1.71 1.87 1.73 1.53 1.56



First Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion , or $2.69 per share

, or per share Generated $1.1 billion of free cash flow

of free cash flow Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share

per share Repurchased $310 million of shares during the first quarter

of shares during the first quarter Oil, NGL, and natural gas production above guidance midpoints

Capital expenditures, per-unit cash operating costs and per-unit DD&A below guidance midpoints

Volumes and Capital Expenditures



1Q 2023 1Q 2023

Guidance

Midpoint 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022

Wellhead Volumes













Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 457.7 454.5 465.6 465.1 464.1 450.1

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 212.2 204.0 189.0 209.3 201.9 190.3

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 1,639 1,575 1,527 1,469 1,528 1,458

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 943.0 921.0 909.1 919.2 920.7 883.3









Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,489 1,600 1,361 1,166 1,071 1,009



Regular Dividend and First Quarter Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2023. The indicated annual rate is $3.30 per share.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares for $310 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of approximately $105 per share.

From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered strong first quarter results that reflect the strength of our multi-basin portfolio as well as the relentless focus of our employees to continue improving the cost structure of the company. Production volumes, capital expenditures and cash operating costs were each better than expected.

"This outstanding operating performance supported by the strength of our balance sheet enabled EOG to provide first quarter cash returns to shareholders well ahead of the pace of our annual commitment to return at least 60 percent of free cash flow. Along with our peer-leading regular dividend and a special dividend paid in the first quarter, EOG was able to use cash on the balance sheet to opportunistically repurchase shares.

"Our plan for 2023 remains focused on continuing to improve the cost basis and returns of the company by managing investment and activity at the appropriate level for each of our plays. By balancing activity between foundational assets such as the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford and emerging plays including the South Texas Dorado, Southern Powder River Basin and Ohio Utica Combo, our plan delivers strong returns and cash flow this year and positions the company to further improve over the long term. EOG is in a better position than ever to deliver value for our shareholders and play a significant role in the long-term future of energy."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices declined in 1Q compared with 4Q

Volumes

Total 1Q oil production of 457,700 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and down 2% from 4Q, reflecting a planned change in activity mix

NGL production increased 12% compared with 4Q due to increased ethane extraction

Natural gas production increased 7% compared with 4Q, primarily driven by production from South Texas Dorado

Total company equivalent production increased 4% from 4Q

Per-Unit Costs

DD&A, transportation, gathering and processing and G&A costs decreased in 1Q compared with 4Q, while lease and well expenses remained flat

Hedges

Lower commodity prices in 1Q were partially offset by increased earnings related to hedging

Free Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $2.6 billion

EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures

of capital expenditures This resulted in $1.1 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return, Debt Maturity, and Working Capital

Paid $1.1 billion in dividends, including $0.6 billion of special dividends

in dividends, including of special dividends Repurchased $310 million of stock

of stock Repaid $1.25 billion of debt upon maturity with cash on hand

of debt upon maturity with cash on hand Changes in working capital accounted for $0.7 billion of the increase in cash, partially offset by $0.1 billion of other items

First Quarter 2023 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

Per-unit lease and well costs remained flat in 1Q compared with 4Q and were below the guidance midpoint. Fuel prices were lower than forecast, partially offset by higher well maintenance costs.

Transportation; Gathering and Processing

Per-unit transportation and G&P costs declined 1Q and were below the guidance midpoints. Transportation costs were below the guidance range due to improved optimization of firm pipeline capacity.

General and Administrative

Per-unit G&A costs declined in 1Q and were below the guidance midpoint due to lower employee-related expenses.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

Per-unit DD&A costs declined in 1Q compared with 4Q and were at the low end of the guidance range. The addition of lower-cost reserves drove most of the decrease.

First Quarter 2023 Results vs Guidance



(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

1Q 2023 1Q 2023

Guidance

Midpoint



Variance



4Q 2022



3Q 2022



2Q 2022



1Q 2022

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





United States 457.1 454.0 3.1 465.1 464.6 463.5 449.4

Trinidad 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7

Other International 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Total 457.7 454.5 3.2 465.6 465.1 464.1 450.1

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





Total 212.2 204.0 8.2 189.0 209.3 201.9 190.3

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





United States 1,475 1,425 50 1,378 1,306 1,324 1,249

Trinidad 164 150 14 149 163 204 209

Other International 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total 1,639 1,575 64 1,527 1,469 1,528 1,458









Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 943.0 921.0 22.0 909.1 919.2 920.7 883.3

Total MMBoe 84.9 82.9 2.0 83.6 84.6 83.8 79.5









Benchmark Price





Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 76.11



82.63 91.64 108.42 94.38

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 3.43



6.27 8.18 7.17 4.91









Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)





United States 1.16 0.50 0.66 3.05 4.41 2.84 1.64

Trinidad (7.13) (8.00) 0.87 (7.42) (6.66) (10.13) (10.56)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





Total 33.7 % 32.0 % 1.7 % 34.6 % 39.3 % 39.0 % 42.1 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)





United States 0.04 0.20 (0.16) (0.15) 1.17 0.60 0.90

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)

Trinidad 3.87 3.50 0.37 3.97 7.45 3.42 3.36









Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,717



1,535 1,410 1,521 1,144

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,489 1,600 (111) 1,361 1,166 1,071 1,009









Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





Lease and Well 4.23 4.40 (0.17) 4.23 3.96 3.87 4.00

Transportation Costs 2.78 3.00 (0.22) 2.83 3.04 2.91 2.87

Gathering and Processing 1.87 1.90 (0.03) 1.89 1.97 1.81 1.81

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.71 1.80 (0.09) 1.87 1.92 1.53 1.56

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1 1.71 1.80 (0.09) 1.87 1.73 1.53 1.56

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.59 11.10 (0.51) 10.82 10.89 10.12 10.24

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 10.59 11.10 (0.51) 10.82 10.70 10.12 10.24

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.40 10.00 (0.60) 10.50 10.71 10.87 10.65









Expenses ($MM)





Exploration and Dry Hole 51 65 (14) 48 53 55 48

Impairment (GAAP) 34



142 94 91 55

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 34 100 (66) 111 48 55 55

Capitalized Interest 8 10 (2) 11 11 7 8

Net Interest 42 41 1 42 41 48 48









TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.8 % 8.5 % (0.7 %) 7.8 % 5.5 % 7.3 % 7.4 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1 7.8 % 8.5 % (0.7 %) 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.4 %

Income Taxes





Effective Rate 22.0 % 21.5 % 0.5 % 20.4 % 22.1 % 22.3 % 21.7 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 338 360 (23) 409 481 745 573



Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance7

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 2Q 2023 Guidance Range 2Q 2023 Midpoint FY 2023

Guidance Range FY 2023 Midpoint 2022 Actual 2021 Actual 2020 Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)























United States 467.0 - 477.0 472.0 468.5 - 478.5 473.5 460.7 443.4 408.1

Trinidad 0.5 - 0.7 0.6 0.2 - 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.5 1.0

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1

Total 467.5 - 477.7 472.6 468.7 - 478.9 473.8 461.3 445.0 409.2

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)























Total 207.0 - 217.0 212.0 197.0 - 247.0 222.0 197.7 144.5 136.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)























United States 1,460 - 1,520 1,490 1,545 - 1,645 1,595 1,315 1,210 1,040

Trinidad 130 - 160 145 125 - 165 145 180 217 180

Other International 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 9 32

Total 1,590 - 1,680 1,635 1,670 - 1,810 1,740 1,495 1,436 1,252

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)























United States 917.3 - 947.3 932.3 923.0 - 999.7 961.4 877.5 789.6 717.5

Trinidad 22.2 - 27.4 24.8 21.0 - 27.9 24.5 30.7 37.7 30.9

Other International 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 5.4

Total 939.5 - 974.7 957.1 944.0 - 1,027.6 985.9 908.2 828.9 753.8



























Benchmark Price























Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)















94.23 67.96 39.40

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)















6.64 3.85 2.08



























Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI3 ($/Bbl)























United States 0.20 - 1.20 0.70 0.00 - 2.00 1.00 2.99 0.58 (0.75)

Trinidad (11.00) - (8.00) (9.50) (10.00) - (8.00) (9.00) (8.07) (11.70) (9.20)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI























Total 24.0 % - 34.0 % 29.0 % 25.0 % - 35.0 % 30.0 % 39.0 % 50.5 % 34.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub4 ($/Mcf)























United States (0.25) - 0.25 0.00 (0.90) - 1.10 0.10 0.63 1.03 (0.47)

Natural Gas Realizations5 ($/Mcf)























Trinidad 3.00 - 3.90 3.45 3.10 - 4.10 3.60 4.43 3.40 2.57



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)















5,610 4,255 4,113

Capital Expenditures8 (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,550 - 1,750 1,650 5,800 - 6,200 6,000 4,607 3,755 3,344



























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)























Lease and Well 3.90 - 4.50 4.20 3.85 - 4.50 4.18 4.02 3.75 3.85

Transportation Costs 2.70 - 3.00 2.85 2.70 - 3.10 2.90 2.91 2.85 2.66

Gathering and Processing 1.80 - 2.00 1.90 1.72 - 2.02 1.87 1.87 1.85 1.66

General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.50 - 1.90 1.70 1.65 - 1.75 1.70 1.72 1.69 1.75

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1















1.67 1.69 1.75

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 9.90 - 11.40 10.65 9.92 - 11.37 10.65 10.52 10.14 9.92

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)















10.47 10.14 9.92

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.40 - 10.60 10.00 9.50 - 10.50 10.00 10.69 12.07 12.32



























Expenses ($MM)























Exploration and Dry Hole 45 - 85 65 170 - 230 200 204 225 159

Impairment (GAAP)















382 376 2,100

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6 65 - 135 100 200 - 360 280 269 361 232

Capitalized Interest 7 - 11 9 32 - 36 34 36 33 31

Net Interest 32 - 36 34 142 - 146 144 179 178 205



























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 7.5 % - 9.5 % 8.5 % 7.0 % - 9.0 % 8.0 % 7.0 % 6.8 % 6.6 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP)1















7.5 % 6.8 % 6.6 %

Income Taxes























Effective Rate 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 19.0 % - 24.0 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 21.4 % 18.2 %

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) 315 - 415 365 1,220 - 1,520 1,370 2,208 1,393 (61)



First Quarter 2023 Results Webcast

Friday, May 5, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Endnotes



1) Third quarter 2022 TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and General and Administrative Costs (non-GAAP) exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation schedule.

2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

3) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

4) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.

5) The third quarter and full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $3.37/Mcf and $0.76/Mcf, respectively, for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC).

6) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

7) The forecast items for the second quarter and full year 2023 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

8) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of inflationary pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of- way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax and emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures and emissions-related legislation; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;

continuing political and social concerns relating to climate change and the greater potential for shareholder activism, governmental inquiries and enforcement actions and litigation and the resulting expenses and potential disruption to EOG's day-to-day operations;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other ESG-related initiatives and achieve its related targets and initiatives;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation schedules and definitions for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

Income Statements



In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,889 4,699 4,109 3,670 16,367

3,182





3,182

Natural Gas Liquids 681 777 693 497 2,648

490





490

Natural Gas 716 1,000 1,235 830 3,781

517





517

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (2,820) (1,377) (18) 233 (3,982)

376





376

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,469 2,169 1,561 1,497 6,696

1,390





1,390

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 25 97 (21) (27) 74

69





69

Other, Net 23 42 34 19 118

20





20

Total 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 25,702

6,044





6,044

















Operating Expenses













Lease and Well 318 324 335 354 1,331

359





359

Transportation Costs 228 244 257 237 966

236





236

Gathering and Processing Costs 144 152 167 158 621

159





159

Exploration Costs 45 35 35 44 159

50





50

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1





1

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34





34

Marketing Costs 1,283 2,127 1,621 1,504 6,535

1,361





1,361

Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798





798

General and Administrative 124 128 162 156 570

145





145

Taxes Other Than Income 390 472 334 389 1,585

329





329

Total 3,437 4,504 3,929 3,866 15,736

3,472





3,472

















Operating Income 546 2,903 3,664 2,853 9,966

2,572





2,572

Other Income (Expense), Net (1) 27 40 48 114

65





65

Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 545 2,930 3,704 2,901 10,080

2,637





2,637

Interest Expense, Net 48 48 41 42 179

42





42

Income Before Income Taxes 497 2,882 3,663 2,859 9,901

2,595





2,595

Income Tax Provision 107 644 809 582 2,142

572





572

Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023





2,023

















Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.7500 2.5500 2.2500 2.3250 8.8750

1.8250





1.8250

Net Income Per Share













Basic 0.67 3.84 4.90 3.90 13.31

3.46





3.46

Diluted 0.67 3.81 4.86 3.87 13.22

3.45





3.45

Average Number of Common Shares













Basic 582 583 583 584 583

584





584

Diluted 586 588 587 588 587

587





587



Wellhead Volumes and Prices





(Unaudited)











2022

2023





1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD



Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)(A)

























United States 449.4 463.5 464.6 465.1 460.7

457.1





457.1



Trinidad 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.6

0.6





0.6



Total 450.1 464.1 465.1 465.6 461.3

457.7





457.7





















Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/ Bbl) (B)

























United States $ 96.02 $ 111.26 $ 96.05 $ 85.68 $ 97.22

$ 77.27





$ 77.27



Trinidad 83.82 98.29 84.98 75.21 86.16

68.98





68.98



Composite 96.00 111.25 96.04 85.67 97.21

77.26





77.26





















Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)















United States 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2





212.2



Total 190.3 201.9 209.3 189.0 197.7

212.2





212.2





















Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)

























United States $ 39.77 $ 42.28 $ 36.02 $ 28.55 $ 36.70

$ 25.67





$ 25.67



Composite 39.77 42.28 36.02 28.55 36.70

25.67





25.67





















Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)















United States 1,249 1,324 1,306 1,378 1,315

1,475





1,475



Trinidad 209 204 163 149 180

164





164



Total 1,458 1,528 1,469 1,527 1,495

1,639





1,639





















Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)















United States $ 5.81 $ 7.77 $ 9.35 $ 6.12 $ 7.27

$ 3.47





$ 3.47



Trinidad (D) 3.36 3.42 7.45 3.97 4.43

3.87





3.87



Composite 5.46 7.19 9.14 5.91 6.93

3.51





3.51





















Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)

























United States 847.8 886.1 891.6 883.8 877.5

915.0





915.0



Trinidad 35.5 34.6 27.6 25.3 30.7

28.0





28.0



Total 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 908.2

943.0





943.0





















Total MMBoe (C) 79.5 83.8 84.6 83.6 331.5

84.9





84.9











(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.

(B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023).

(C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

(D) Includes positive revenue adjustment of $3.37 per Mcf and $0.76 per Mcf ($0.37 per Mcf and $0.09 per Mcf of EOG's composite wellhead natural gas price) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to a price adjustment per a provision of the natural gas sales contract with NGC amended in July 2022 for natural gas sales during the period from September 2020 through June 2022.



Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2022

2023



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972

5,018







Accounts Receivable, Net 3,213 3,735 3,343 2,774

2,455







Inventories 586 739 872 1,058

1,131







Assets from Price Risk Management Activities — 1 — —

—







Income Taxes Receivable — — 93 97

—







Other 671 605 621 574

580







Total 8,479 8,153 10,201 10,475

9,184





















Property, Plant and Equipment











Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 65,408 66,098 67,065 67,322

67,907







Other Property, Plant and Equipment 4,801 4,862 4,659 4,786

5,101







Total Property, Plant and Equipment 70,209 70,960 71,724 72,108

73,008







Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (41,747) (42,113) (42,623) (42,679)

(42,785)







Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 28,462 28,847 29,101 29,429

30,223







Deferred Income Taxes 13 12 18 33

31







Other Assets 1,143 1,127 1,167 1,434

1,587







Total Assets 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025





















Current Liabilities











Accounts Payable 2,660 2,896 2,718 2,532

2,438







Accrued Taxes Payable 1,130 594 542 405

637







Dividends Payable 436 437 437 482

482







Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 260 79 243 169

31







Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,283 1,282 1,282 1,283

33







Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 223 216 235 296

354







Other 272 264 289 346

253







Total 6,264 5,768 5,746 5,513

4,228





















Long-Term Debt 3,816 3,809 3,802 3,795

3,787







Other Liabilities 2,191 2,067 2,573 2,574

2,620







Deferred Income Taxes 4,286 4,183 4,517 4,710

4,943







Commitments and Contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity











Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206







Additional Paid in Capital 6,095 6,128 6,155 6,187

6,219







Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (13) (12) (6) (8)

(8)







Retained Earnings 15,283 16,028 17,563 18,472

19,423







Common Stock Held in Treasury (31) (38) (69) (78)

(393)







Total Stockholders' Equity 21,540 22,312 23,849 24,779

25,447







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 38,097 38,139 40,487 41,371

41,025









Cash Flows Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:

Net Income 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 7,759

2,023





2,023

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 847 911 906 878 3,542

798





798

Impairments 55 91 94 142 382

34





34

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 35 30 34 34 133

34





34

Deferred Income Taxes (465) (102) 327 179 (61)

234





234

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (25) (97) 21 27 (74)

(69)





(69)

Other, Net 6 (16) (5) 15 —

4





4

Dry Hole Costs 3 20 18 4 45

1





1

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net 2,820 1,377 18 (233) 3,982

(376)





(376)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of

Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (296) (2,114) (847) (244) (3,501)

(123)





(123)

Other, Net 2 19 12 12 45

(1)





(1)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities















Accounts Receivable (878) (522) 392 661 (347)

338





338

Inventories (14) (157) (140) (223) (534)

(77)





(77)

Accounts Payable 130 259 (88) (211) 90

(77)





(77)

Accrued Taxes Payable 613 (536) (53) (137) (113)

232





232

Other Assets (213) 71 (129) (93) (364)

52





52

Other Liabilities (2,250) 433 1,269 282 (266)

193





193

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 68 143 90 74 375

35





35

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255





3,255

Investing Cash Flows















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (939) (1,349) (1,102) (1,229) (4,619)

(1,305)





(1,305)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (70) (75) (103) (133) (381)

(319)





(319)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 121 110 79 39 349

92





92

Other Investing Activities — (30) — — (30)

—





—

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35)





(35)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (956) (1,487) (1,216) (1,397) (5,056)

(1,567)









Financing Cash Flows















Long-Term Debt Repayments — — — — —

(1,250)





(1,250)

Dividends Paid (1,023) (1,486 (1,312) (1,327) (5,148)

(1,067)





(1,067)

Treasury Stock Purchased (43) (15) (37) (23) (118)

(317)





(317)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4 13 — 11 28

—





—

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (10) (9) (8) (8) (35)

(8)





(8)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,072) (1,497) (1,357) (1,347) (5,273)

(2,642)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — — (1) — (1)

—





—

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,200) (936) 2,199 700 763

(954)





(954)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,209 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,209

5,972





5,972

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 4,009 3,073 5,272 5,972 5,972

5,018





5,018





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.





A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.





As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non- recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.





EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial and operating performance with the financial and operating performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial and operating performance across periods.





The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





The following tables adjust the reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.









1Q 2023



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

Earnings Per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,595 (572) 2,023 3.45

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (376) 81 (295) (0.51)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (123) 27 (96) (0.16)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (69) 15 (54) (0.09)

Adjustments to Net Income (568) 123 (445) (0.76)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,027 (449) 1,578 2.69

Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





584

Diluted





587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, such amount was $123 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



4Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

Earnings Per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,859 (582) 2,277 3.87

Adjustments:









Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net (233) 57 (176) (0.31)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (244) 48 (196) (0.33)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 27 (6) 21 0.04

Add: Certain Impairments 31 (16) 15 0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (419) 83 (336) (0.57)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,440 (499) 1,941 3.30













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





584

Diluted





588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, such amount was $244 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)



In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



3Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

Earnings Per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP)

3,663 (809) 2,854 4.86

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,









Net 18 (4) 14 0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (847) 184 (663) (1.13)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 21 (3) 18 0.03

Add: Certain Impairments 46 (8) 38 0.06

Less: Severance Tax Refund (115) 25 (90) (0.15)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 16 (3) 13 0.02

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (7) 2 (5) (0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income (868) 193 (675) (1.15)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,795 (616) 2,179 3.71













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





583

Diluted





587







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, such amount was $847 million, of which $63 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



2Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,882 (644) 2,238 3.81

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 1,377 (299) 1,078 1.82

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (2,114) 459 (1,655) (2.81)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (97) 21 (76) (0.13)

Add: Certain Impairments 36 (7) 29 0.05

Adjustments to Net Income (798) 174 (624) (1.07)













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,084 (470) 1,614 2.74













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





583

Diluted





588







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, such amount was $2,114 million, of which $1,328 million was related to the early termination of certain contracts.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



1Q 2022



Before

Tax Income Tax

Impact After

Tax Diluted

Earnings per

Share













Reported Net Income (GAAP) 497 (107) 390 0.67

Adjustments:









Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts,

Net 2,820 (612) 2,208 3.76

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) (296) 64 (232) (0.40)

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (25) 5 (20) (0.03)

Adjustments to Net Income 2,499 (543) 1,956 3.33













Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,996 (650) 2,346 4.00













Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP)









Basic





582

Diluted





586







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, such amount was $296 million.

Net Income per Share





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)













4Q 2022 Net Income per Share (GAAP)

3.87

















Realized Price









1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 49.37







Less: 4Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (59.74)







Subtotal (10.37)







Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9







Total Change in Revenue (880)







Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 194







Change in Net Income (686)







Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(1.17)

















Wellhead Volumes









1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9







Less: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (83.6)







Subtotal 1.3







Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil

Equivalent" schedule) 24.01







Change in Margin 31







Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (7)







Change in Net Income 24







Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.04

















Certain Operating Costs per Boe









4Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues, Costs

and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 21.32







Less: 1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) (19.99)







Subtotal 1.33







Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9







Change in Before-Tax Net Income 113







Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (25)







Change in Net Income 88







Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.15







Net Income Per Share

(Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)





Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net



1Q 2023 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 376



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (81)



After Tax - (a) 295



Less: 4Q 2022 Net (Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 233



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (57)



After Tax - (b) 176



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 119



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.20









Other (1)

0.36









1Q 2023 Net Income per Share (GAAP)

3.45









1Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP) - Diluted 587









(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share







In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)

















4Q 2022 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

3.30













Realized Price







1Q 2023 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 49.37





Less: 4Q 2022 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (59.74)





Subtotal (10.37)





Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9





Total Change in Revenue (880)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 194





Change in Net Income (686)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

(1.17)



Wellhead Volumes







1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9





Less: 4Q 2022 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (83.6)





Subtotal 1.3





Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule) 24.01





Change in Margin 31





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (7)





Change in Net Income 24





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.04













Certain Operating Costs per Boe









4Q 2022 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to "Revenues,

Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule) 21.32





Less: 1Q 2023 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (refer to

"Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule)

(19.99)





Subtotal 1.33





Multiplied by: 1Q 2023 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 84.9





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 113





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (25)





Change in Net Income 88





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.15





Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Continued)





In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)













Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts









1Q 2023 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts

(123)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

27





After Tax - (a)

(96)





4Q 2022 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts

(244)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 48





After Tax - (b) (196)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 100





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share

0.17













Other (1)

0.20













1Q 2023 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)

2.69













1Q 2023 Average Number of Common Shares (Non-GAAP) - Diluted 587











(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)





The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.







2022

2023



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(GAAP) 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 11,093

3,255





3,255





Adjustments:













Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities













Accounts Receivable 878 522 (392) (661) 347

(338)





(338)

Inventories 14 157 140 223 534

77





77

Accounts Payable (130) (259) 88 211 (90)

77





77

Accrued Taxes Payable (613) 536 53 137 113

(232)





(232)

Other Assets 213 (71) 129 93 364

(52)





(52)

Other Liabilities 2,250 (433) (1,269) (282) 266

(193)





(193)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (68) (143) (90) (74) (375)

(35)





(35)

Cash Flow from Operations Before Working

Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559





2,559

















Cash Flow from Operations Before Working

Capital (Non-GAAP) 3,372 2,357 3,432 3,091 12,252

2,559





2,559

Less:













Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,009) (1,071) (1,166) (1,361) (4,607)

(1,489)





(1,489)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 2,363 1,286 2,266 1,730 7,645

1,070





1,070





(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):







2022

2023







1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD

Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,144 1,521 1,410 1,535 5,610

1,717





1,717

Less:













Asset Retirement Costs (27) (43) (139) (89) (298)

(10)





(10)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (58) (21) (28) (20) (127)

(31)





(31)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (5) (351) (42) (21) (419)

(4)





(4)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment — — — — —

(133)





(133)

Exploration Costs (45) (35) (35) (44) (159)

(50)





(50)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,009 1,071 1,166 1,361 4,607

1,489





1,489



Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.







March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 25,447 24,779 23,849 22,312 21,540















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,820 5,078 5,084 5,091 5,099

Less: Cash (5,018) (5,972) (5,272) (3,073) (4,009)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (1,198) (894) (188) 2,018 1,090















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 29,267 29,857 28,933 27,403 26,639















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 24,249 23,885 23,661 24,330 22,630















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.6 % 18.6 % 19.1 %















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] -4.9 % -3.7 % -0.8 % 8.3 % 4.8 %



