EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces 2019 Capital Program

Earns Record Net Income in 2018 and Generates Significant Net Cash from Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

Exceeds Fourth Quarter Crude Oil and NGL Production Target Midpoints

Increases Proved Reserves by 16% and Replaces 238% of 2018 Production at Sub- $10 Finding Cost

Finding Cost Targets Improved Capital Efficiency, Significant Investment in High-Quality New Drilling Potential and 12-16% U.S. Crude Oil Volume Growth in 2019, Funded with Net Cash from Operating Activities at $50 Oil

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $893 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares to fourth quarter 2017 net income of $2.4 billion, or $4.20 per share. For the full year 2018, EOG reported a company record net income of $3.4 billion, or $5.89 per share, compared to $2.6 billion, or $4.46 per share, for the full year 2017. Net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 was $2.1 billion and $7.8 billion, respectively.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2018 was $718 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $401 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same prior year period. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the full year 2018 was $3.2 billion, or $5.54 per share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP net income of $648 million, or $1.12 per share, for the full year 2017. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Review

EOG delivered exceptional financial and operating performance in 2018. The company generated record net income and free cash flow, while ending the year with strong improvements in well productivity and additional cost reductions. Total company crude oil volumes grew 19 percent to 399,900 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). Natural gas liquids production increased 31 percent, while natural gas volumes grew 11 percent, contributing to total company production growth of 18 percent.

In the fourth quarter 2018, EOG exceeded the high end of its target range for U.S. crude oil volumes by producing 430,300 Bopd, an increase of 17 percent compared to the same prior year period. Per-unit operating expenses declined during the fourth quarter 2018 compared to the same prior year period. Lower general and administrative expenses, transportation costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses each contributed to the overall cost reduction.

EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow and incurred total expenditures of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter 2018. After considering cash exploration and development expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of $1.3 billion and dividend payments of $127 million, the company generated free cash flow during the fourth quarter of $637 million. For the full year 2018 EOG generated a company record $1.7 billion of free cash flow. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

"Our goal at EOG is to be one of the best companies in the S&P 500. Our stellar 2018 performance delivered a premium combination of high returns and double-digit production growth while generating record free cash flow," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our 2018 results show that we can be competitive with the best companies across all sectors, and we remain relentlessly focused on further improving our cost structure and operating performance."

2019 Capital Plan

EOG's capital plan is custom-designed each year to increase returns and capital efficiencies. In 2019, EOG is allocating more capital to opportunistic, high quality new drilling potential and somewhat less capital to drilling in established areas. The company's disciplined growth strategy emphasizes generating free cash flow while lowering well costs and per-unit operating expenses and driving improvement in well productivity. Retaining high-quality equipment and crews during the fourth quarter of 2018 positioned the company to further improve efficiencies and returns in 2019.

EOG expects to grow U.S. crude oil production by 12 to 16 percent, fund capital investment and pay the dividend with net cash from operating activities in 2019 at $50 oil. Exploration and development expenditures for 2019 are expected to range from $6.1 to $6.5 billion, including facilities and gathering, processing and other expenditures, excluding acquisitions and non-cash exchanges.

EOG expects to complete approximately 740 net wells in 2019 compared to 763 net wells in 2018. Activity will remain focused in EOG's highest rate-of-return oil assets in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Woodford and Bakken. The company's investment in new potential areas in the United States includes spending for leasing and related infrastructure to drill wells in a number of new prospects in 2019.

"EOG's disciplined 2019 capital plan delivers improved capital efficiency and strong high-return growth while making investments in new organic high-quality drilling potential to improve the future performance of the company," Thomas said. "Our focus on innovation and operational execution, as well as our investment in new drilling potential, will continue to increase the quality of EOG's premium portfolio. EOG is poised to further improve its position as one of the lowest cost oil producers in the global market, able to create shareholder value through commodity price cycles."

Operating Highlights

EOG completed 262 net wells in the Delaware Basin and increased crude oil production 47% to 126,800 Bopd in 2018. The company made significant progress during 2018 in improving well productivity and reducing well costs. EOG refined spacing and development patterns, reduced drilling days and applied new completion technology designed to lower costs and improve well productivity.

EOG continues to drive growth and operating efficiencies in its premier South Texas Eagle Ford asset. In 2018, the company grew crude oil production 9% to 171,000 Bopd. Of the 304 net wells completed in 2018, EOG drilled a total of 65 wells with lateral lengths greater than 10,000 feet. These wells included the Slytherin C#3H, which, at 13,500 feet, was a company record in the Eagle Ford.

EOG's Powder River Basin and Wyoming DJ Basin activity both contributed to the company's 2018 crude oil production growth. In the Powder River Basin, the company brought eight wells on line during the fourth quarter targeting the Turner, Mowry and Parkman formations. The company plans to add infrastructure and further delineate the field and test additional targets in 2019 to be positioned to execute a more robust development program in the Niobrara and Mowry in 2020 and beyond. In the Wyoming DJ Basin, EOG generated further cost reductions during 2018 through efficiency improvements in drilling, completion and production operations. The company brought 20 wells to sales in the fourth quarter, all targeting the Codell formation. EOG expects further crude oil production growth from its high rate of return drilling in the DJ Basin in 2019.

EOG continued development of its premium play in the Eastern Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window, where it brought five wells on line in the fourth quarter. The company made significant progress in reducing well costs during 2018, and, as a result, has lowered its 2019 well cost target to $7.6 million.

In the Williston Basin, EOG realized significant operational improvements in 2018. The company drilled 20 net wells with an average treated lateral length of 9,500 feet per well. Efficient drilling performance delivered, on average, an additional 1,000 feet of lateral length per well in 2018 for the same cost as 2017. EOG's Austin 45-1113H well set a company record in the basin with a spud-to-total depth time of 8.4 days.

Reserves

At year-end 2018, total company net proved reserves were 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), an increase of 16 percent compared to year-end 2017. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding revisions due to price, replaced 238 percent of EOG's 2018 production at a finding and development cost of $9.33 per barrel of oil equivalent. Revisions due to price increased net proved reserves by 35 MMBoe and asset divestitures decreased net proved reserves by 11 MMBoe. For more reserves detail and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.

For the 31st consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton.

Financial Review

At December 31, 2018, EOG's total debt outstanding was $6.1 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 24 percent. Considering cash on the balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter, EOG's net debt was $4.5 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 19 percent. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.

EOG completed its previously announced agreement to divest all of its U.K. operations in the fourth quarter 2018. Proceeds from the U.K. divestment and other asset sales in 2018 totaled $227 million.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:

­ the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

­ the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

­ the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;

­ the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­ the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­ the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­ the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­ EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;

­ the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­ competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­ the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­ the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­ weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

­ the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­ EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­ the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­ the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­ the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­ geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­ the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­ the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­ acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;

­ physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and

­ the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,574.5

$ 3,340.4

$ 17,275.4

$ 11,208.3 Net Income $ 892.8

$ 2,430.5

$ 3,419.0

$ 2,582.6 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.55

$ 4.22

$ 5.93

$ 4.49 Diluted $ 1.54

$ 4.20

$ 5.89

$ 4.46 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

577.0



575.4



576.6



574.6 Diluted

580.3



579.2



580.4



578.7















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,383,326

$ 1,929,471

$ 9,517,440

$ 6,256,396 Natural Gas Liquids

266,037



249,172



1,127,510



729,561 Natural Gas

389,213



246,922



1,301,537



921,934 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts

132,095



(45,032)



(165,640)



19,828 Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,331,105



1,008,385



5,230,355



3,298,087 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

79,904



(65,220)



174,562



(99,096) Other, Net

(7,144)



16,741



89,635



81,610 Total

4,574,536



3,340,439



17,275,399



11,208,320 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

346,442



281,941



1,282,678



1,044,847 Transportation Costs

196,095



191,717



746,876



740,352 Gathering and Processing Costs

112,396



43,295



436,973



148,775 Exploration Costs

33,862



22,941



148,999



145,342 Dry Hole Costs

145



4,532



5,405



4,609 Impairments

186,087



153,442



347,021



479,240 Marketing Costs

1,349,416



1,009,566



5,203,243



3,330,237 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

919,963



881,745



3,435,408



3,409,387 General and Administrative

116,904



117,005



426,969



434,467 Taxes Other Than Income

190,086



158,343



772,481



544,662 Total

3,451,396



2,864,527



12,806,053



10,281,918























Operating Income

1,123,140



475,912



4,469,346



926,402























Other Income, Net

21,220



803



16,704



9,152























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

1,144,360



476,715



4,486,050



935,554























Interest Expense, Net

56,020



63,362



245,052



274,372























Income Before Income Taxes

1,088,340



413,353



4,240,998



661,182























Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

195,572



(2,017,115)



821,958



(1,921,397)























Net Income $ 892,768

$ 2,430,468

$ 3,419,040

$ 2,582,579























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2200

$ 0.1675

$ 0.8100

$ 0.6700



EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Wellhead Volumes and Prices





Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





United States

430.3



366.9



394.8



335.0 Trinidad

0.8



1.1



0.8



0.9 Other International (B)

4.5



0.1



4.3



0.8 Total

435.6



368.1



399.9



336.7























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





















United States $ 59.37

$ 56.95

$ 65.16

$ 50.91 Trinidad

51.80



46.56



57.26



42.30 Other International (B)

70.44



45.72



71.45



57.20 Composite

59.47



56.97



65.21



50.91























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States

122.8



100.6



116.1



88.4 Other International (B)

-



-



-



- Total

122.8



100.6



116.1



88.4























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





















United States $ 23.54

$ 26.92

$ 26.60

$ 22.61 Other International (B)

-



-



-



- Composite

23.54



26.92



26.60



22.61























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





















United States

974



829



923



765 Trinidad

230



299



266



313 Other International (B)

32



32



30



25 Total

1,236



1,160



1,219



1,103























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





















United States $ 3.50

$ 2.17

$ 2.88

$ 2.20 Trinidad

3.03



2.52



2.94



2.38 Other International (B)

4.02



4.23



4.08



3.89 Composite

3.42 (D)

2.31



2.92 (D)

2.29























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (E)





















United States

715.5



605.6



664.7



551.0 Trinidad

39.0



51.0



45.1



53.0 Other International (B)

10.0



5.4



9.4



4.9 Total

764.5



662.0



719.2



608.9























Total MMBoe (E)

70.3



60.9



262.5



222.3



(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018). (D) Includes positive revenue adjustments of $0.49 per Mcf and $0.44 per Mcf for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, related to the adoption of ASU 2014-09, "Revenue From Contracts with Customers" (ASU 2014-09). (see Note 1 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018). In connection with the adoption of ASU 2014-09, EOG presents natural gas processing fees for certain processing and marketing agreements as Gathering and Processing Costs, instead of as a deduction to Natural Gas Revenues. (E) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)













December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,555,634

$ 834,228 Accounts Receivable, Net

1,915,215



1,597,494 Inventories

859,359



483,865 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

23,806



7,699 Income Taxes Receivable

427,909



113,357 Other

275,467



242,465 Total

5,057,390



3,279,108











Property, Plant and Equipment









Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

57,330,016



52,555,741 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,220,665



3,960,759 Total Property, Plant and Equipment

61,550,681



56,516,500 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(33,475,162)



(30,851,463) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

28,075,519



25,665,037 Deferred Income Taxes

777



17,506 Other Assets

800,788



871,427 Total Assets $ 33,934,474

$ 29,833,078











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 2,239,850

$ 1,847,131 Accrued Taxes Payable

214,726



148,874 Dividends Payable

126,971



96,410 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

-



50,429 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

913,093



356,235 Other

233,724



226,463 Total

3,728,364



2,725,542























Long-Term Debt

5,170,169



6,030,836 Other Liabilities

1,258,355



1,275,213 Deferred Income Taxes

4,413,398



3,518,214 Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and

580,408,117 Shares and 578,827,768 Shares Issued at December 31, 2018

and 2017, respectively.

205,804



205,788 Additional Paid in Capital

5,658,794



5,536,547 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(1,358)



(19,297) Retained Earnings

13,543,130



10,593,533 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 385,042 Shares and 350,961 Shares at

December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(42,182)



(33,298) Total Stockholders' Equity

19,364,188



16,283,273 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 33,934,474

$ 29,833,078

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)













Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:









Net Income $ 3,419,040

$ 2,582,579 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash









Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

3,435,408



3,409,387 Impairments

347,021



479,240 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

155,337



133,849 Deferred Income Taxes

894,156



(1,473,872) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(174,562)



99,096 Other, Net

7,066



6,546 Dry Hole Costs

5,405



4,609 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts









Total (Gains) Losses

165,640



(19,828) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

(258,906)



7,438 Other, Net

3,108



1,204 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities









Accounts Receivable

(368,180)



(392,131) Inventories

(395,408)



(174,548) Accounts Payable

439,347



324,192 Accrued Taxes Payable

(92,461)



(63,937) Other Assets

(125,435)



(658,609) Other Liabilities

10,949



(89,871) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities

301,083



89,992 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

7,768,608



4,265,336











Investing Cash Flows









Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(5,839,294)



(3,950,918) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(237,181)



(173,324) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

227,446



226,768 Other Investing Activities

(19,993)



- Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

(301,140)



(89,935) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(6,170,162)



(3,987,409)











Financing Cash Flows









Long-Term Debt Repayments

(350,000)



(600,000) Dividends Paid

(438,045)



(386,531) Treasury Stock Purchased

(63,456)



(63,408) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

20,560



20,840 Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation

(8,219)



(6,555) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities

57



(57) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(839,103)



(1,035,711)











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(37,937)



(7,883)











Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

721,406



(765,667) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

834,228



1,599,895 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,555,634

$ 834,228

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Fourth Quarter 2018 Well Results by Play (Unaudited)





























Wells Online





Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate

Gross

Net

Lateral

Length

(ft)

Crude Oil and

Condensate

(Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas

Liquids

(Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas

(MMcfd) (A)

Crude Oil

Equivalent

(Boed) (B) Delaware Basin

























Wolfcamp 42

37

7,000

1,950

600

3.7

3,150 Bone Spring 13

11

5,300

1,550

300

1.9

2,150 Leonard 2

1

4,600

1,200

550

3.7

2,350



























South Texas Eagle Ford 82

78

7,300

1,300

150

0.8

1,600



























South Texas Austin Chalk 6

5

5,500

2,650

550

2.6

3,650



























Powder River Basin

























Turner 4

3

9,700

800

200

2.4

1,400 Mowry 2

2

9,200

700

450

5.5

2,050



























DJ Basin Codell 20

10

9,600

700

50

0.3

800



























Williston Basin Bakken/Three Forks 7

5

10,100

550

25

0.1

600



























Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window 5

4

9,200

600

75

0.4

750



(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.