EOG Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results; Announces 2026 Capital Plan

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Oil, NGLs and natural gas production and total per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $2.6 billion and Adjusted CFO 1 of $2.6 billion

of $2.6 billion Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow

Declared regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share and repurchased $675 million of shares

Earned net income of $701 million, or $1.30 per share, and adjusted net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.27 per share

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $10.0 billion and Adjusted CFO 1 of $11.0 billion

of $11.0 billion Generated $4.7 billion of free cash flow and returned 100% to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Earned net income of $5.0 billion, or $9.12 per share, and adjusted net income of $5.5 billion, or $10.16 per share

Reduced average well costs 7% across multi-basin portfolio

2026 Outlook

Announced $6.5 billion 2026 capital plan, which holds oil production flat to 4Q 2025. The 2026 plan delivers year-over-year oil and total production growth of 5% and 13%, respectively

CEO Commentary

"2025 was a year of exceptional operational execution for EOG. We exceeded our original oil and total volume targets, capital expenditures were on target, and we continued driving down both well costs and cash operating costs. Our differentiated marketing strategy delivered peer-leading U.S. price realizations, further strengthening margins.

Operational excellence drove outstanding financial results and peer-leading cash returns to shareholders. We generated $4.7 billion in free cash flow and returned 100% to shareholders through our sustainable, growing regular dividend, which increased 8%, and $2.5 billion in share repurchases. Since initiating buybacks in 2023, we've reduced our share count by approximately 10%. Our robust cash generation and pristine balance sheet position EOG to deliver shareholder value through industry cycles.

2025 was also a year of transformational transactions with the strategic Encino acquisition and our entry into exciting international exploration opportunities in the UAE and Bahrain. EOG's differentiated portfolio has never been stronger. Looking ahead, we have a disciplined plan for 2026 targeting $4.5 billion in free cash flow using the midpoints of guidance at current strip pricing. Our strategy prioritizes activity in the Delaware Basin, Utica and Eagle Ford while increasing activity in Dorado alongside continued international investment. EOG's relentless focus on returns, our diverse multi-basin portfolio and industry-leading exploration capabilities provide clear visibility to sustain high returns and robust free cash flow generation for years to come."

Return of Capital

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2026. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 6.3 million shares for $675 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $107 per share.

For full-year 2025, the company repurchased 21.7 million shares for $2.5 billion under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $115 per share. At December 31, 2025, EOG had $3.3 billion remaining on its current repurchase authorization.

2025 Reserves

Total proved reserves increased 16% in 2025 to 5.5 Billion Boe. Extensions and discoveries added 336 MMBoe of proved reserves in 2025. Revisions other than price increased proved reserves by 65 MMBoe. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding price revisions, replaced 254% of 2025 total production.

2026 Capital Program

Total expenditures for 2026 are expected to range from $6.3 to $6.7 billion, including exploration and development drilling, facilities, leasehold acquisitions, capitalized interest, dry hole costs, and other property, plant and equipment, and excluding property acquisitions, asset retirement costs and non-cash exchanges and transactions. The capital program also excludes certain exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

The plan holds 4Q 2025 oil production flat through 2026. Under the 2026 program, total oil production growth is 5% and total production growth is 13% year-over-year, inclusive of the Encino acquisition. EOG plans to complete 585 net wells in 2026 across our domestic multi-basin portfolio of high-return inventory.

The 2026 program targets low single-digit percentage average well cost reduction, benefiting from increasing lateral lengths and other sustainable efficiency gains. We expect higher overall activity in the Utica and Dorado, as well as continued advancement of exploration prospects in the UAE and Bahrain.

Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Total Revenue 5,638

5,847

5,478

5,669

5,585

22,632

23,698

Net Income 701

1,471

1,345

1,463

1,251

4,980

6,403

Net Income Per Share 1.30

2.70

2.46

2.65

2.23

9.12

11.25

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,612

3,111

2,032

2,289

2,763

10,044

12,143

Total Expenditures 1,730

8,544

1,883

1,546

1,446

13,703

6,653

Current and Long-Term Debt 7,936

7,694

4,236

4,744

4,752

7,936

4,752

Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,396

3,530

5,216

6,599

7,092

3,396

7,092

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 21.0 %

20.3 %

12.7 %

13.8 %

13.9 %

21.0 %

13.9 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.28

10.50

10.05

10.31

10.15

10.28

10.19



















Non–GAAP















Adjusted Net Income 1,222

1,472

1,268

1,586

1,535

5,548

6,612

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.27

2.71

2.32

2.87

2.74

10.16

11.62

Adjusted CFO1 2,617

3,031

2,496

2,813

2,635

10,957

11,593

Capital Expenditures 1,639

1,648

1,523

1,484

1,358

6,294

6,226

Free Cash Flow 978

1,383

973

1,329

1,277

4,663

5,367

Net Debt 4,540

4,164

(980)

(1,855)

(2,340)

4,540

(2,340)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization 13.2 %

12.1 %

(3.5 %)

(6.7 %)

(8.7 %)

13.2 %

(8.7 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2 10.22

9.93

9.94

10.31

10.15

10.09

10.17



Key Operational Results





Volumes 4Q 2025

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 546.1

534.5

504.2

502.1

494.6

521.9

491.4

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 342.1

309.3

258.4

241.7

252.5

288.2

245.9

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 3,065

2,745

2,229

2,080

2,092

2,533

1,948

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,399.0

1,301.2

1,134.1

1,090.4

1,095.7

1,232.2

1,062.1



















Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)















Lease & Well 3.47

3.60

3.84

4.09

3.91

3.72

4.04

Gathering, Processing & Transportation Costs 5.07

4.90

4.41

4.48

4.37

4.74

4.43

General & Administrative (GAAP) 1.74

2.00

1.80

1.74

1.87

1.82

1.72

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP) 2 1.68

1.43

1.69

1.74

1.87

1.63

1.70

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.28

10.50

10.05

10.31

10.15

10.28

10.19

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.22

9.93

9.94

10.31

10.15

10.09

10.17



















Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization ($/Boe) 9.53

9.77

10.20

10.32

10.11

9.92

10.57



Fourth Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance









4Q 2025





















(Unaudited) 4Q 2025

Guidance

Midpoint4

Variance

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)







United States 544.5

543.7

0.8

532.9

503.1

500.9

493.5

Trinidad 1.5

1.3

0.2

1.6

1.1

1.2

1.1

Other International5 0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total 546.1

545.0

1.1

534.5

504.2

502.1

494.6

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)







Total 342.1

323.0

19.1

309.3

258.4

241.7

252.5

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)







United States 2,859

2,790

69

2,511

1,977

1,834

1,840

Trinidad 195

200

(5)

230

252

246

252

Other International5 11

0

11

4

0

0

0

Total 3,065

2,990

75

2,745

2,229

2,080

2,092











Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,399.0

1,366.4

32.6

1,301.2

1,134.1

1,090.4

1,095.7

Total MMBoe 128.7

125.7

3.0

119.7

103.2

98.1

100.8











Benchmark Price







Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 59.17









64.95

63.71

71.42

70.28

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 3.55









3.07

3.44

3.66

2.79











Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6($/Bbl)







United States 0.37

0.25

0.12

1.02

1.13

1.48

1.40

Trinidad (2.10)

(4.00)

1.90

(7.21)

(9.21)

(10.30)

(9.81)

Other International5 4.81

0.00

4.81

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI







Total 35.7 %

33.0 %

2.7 %

32.7 %

35.6 %

36.8 %

33.9 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7($/Mcf)







United States (0.61)

(0.45)

(0.16)

(0.36)

(0.57)

(0.30)

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)







Trinidad 3.94

3.60

0.34

3.80

3.65

3.78

3.86

Other International5 3.29

0.00

3.29

3.27

0.00

0.00

0.00











Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,730









8,544

1,883

1,546

1,446

Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,639

1,650

(11)

1,648

1,523

1,484

1,358











Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)







Lease and Well 3.47

3.75

(0.28)

3.60

3.84

4.09

3.91

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 5.07

5.00

0.07

4.90

4.41

4.48

4.37

General &Administrative (GAAP) 1.74

1.55

0.19

2.00

1.80

1.74

1.87

General & Administrative (Non-GAAP)2 1.68

1.55

0.13

1.43

1.69

1.74

1.87

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.28

10.30

(0.02)

10.50

10.05

10.31

10.15

Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP)2 10.22

10.30

(0.08)

9.93

9.94

10.31

10.15

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.53

9.75

(0.22)

9.77

10.20

10.32

10.11











Expenses ($MM)







Exploration and Dry Hole 54

60

(6)

71

85

75

60

Impairment (GAAP) 689









71

39

44

276

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (Non-GAAP))8 43

70

(27)

71

28

44

23

Capitalized Interest 36

36

0

27

11

12

13

Net Interest (GAAP) 66

66

0

71

51

47

38

Net Interest (Non-GAAP)9 66

66

0

71

45

47

38











TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas)







(GAAP) 6.3 %

7.0 %

(0.7 %)

6.8 %

7.3 %

7.6 %

6.8 %

(Non-GAAP) 6.3 %

7.0 %

(0.7 %)

6.8 %

7.3 %

7.6 %

6.8 %

Income Taxes







Effective Rate 22.8 %

22.5 %

0.3 %

19.4 %

23.2 %

22.1 %

23.0 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 293

270

23

75

301

370

454



First Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Guidance10





(Unaudited) 1Q 2026

Guidance Range

1Q 2026

Midpoint

FY 2026

Guidance Range

FY 2026

Midpoint



















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)















United States 542.4 - 547.0

544.7

542.7 - 547.3

545.0

Trinidad 1.6 - 2.0

1.8

1.3 - 1.7

1.5

Total 544.0 - 549.0

546.5

544.0 - 549.0

546.5

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) 320.0 - 340.0

330.0

325.0 - 345.0

335.0

Total























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)























United States 2,700 - 2,800

2,750

2,810 - 2,910

2,860

Trinidad 225 - 245

235

215 - 235

225

Total 2,925 - 3,045

2,985

3,025 - 3,145

3,085

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)























United States 1,312.4 - 1,353.7

1,333.1

1,336.0 - 1,377.3

1,356.7

Trinidad 39.1 - 42.8

41.0

37.1 - 40.9

39.0

Total 1,351.5 - 1,396.5

1,374.0

1,373.1 - 1,418.2

1,395.7





Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI6($/Bbl)























United States (1.00) - 0.50

(0.25)

(1.00) - 1.00

0.00

Trinidad (4.75) - (3.25)

(4.00)

(3.50) - (1.50)

(2.50)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI























Total 26.0 % - 36.0%

31.0 %

26.0 % - 36.0%

31.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub7($/Mcf)























United States (1.65) - (0.95)

(1.30)

(1.60) - 0.40

(0.60)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)























Trinidad 3.15 - 3.85

3.50

3.00 - 4.00

3.50



























Capital Expenditures 11(Non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,575 - 1,675

1,625

6,300 - 6,700

6,500



























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)























Lease and Well 3.50 - 4.00

3.75

3.50 - 4.00

3.75

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 4.95 - 5.45

5.20

4.95 - 5.45

5.20

General & Administrative 1.40 - 1.70

1.55

1.40 - 1.70

1.55

Cash Operating Costs 9.85 - 11.15

10.50

9.85 - 11.15

10.50

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.10 - 10.10

9.60

9.35 - 10.35

9.85

Expenses ($MM)























Exploration and Dry Hole 30 - 70

50

195 - 235

215

Impairment (excluding certain impairments8 30 - 110

70

190 - 370

280

Capitalized Interest 35 - 39

37

147 - 151

149

Net Interest 65 - 69

67

267 - 271

269



























TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP) 6.0 % - 8.0 %

7.0 %

5.8 % - 7.8 %

6.8 %

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (Non-GAAP)























Income Taxes























Effective Rate 20.0 % - 26.0 %

23.0 %

20.0 % - 26.0 %

23.0 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 230 - 330

280

925 - 1,325

1,125



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results Webcast

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year. https://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit ht tps://w ww .eogr e sources.c om/

Income Statements









In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2024

2025



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,480 3,692 3,488 3,261 13,921

3,293 2,974 3,243 2,991 12,501

Natural Gas Liquids 513 515 524 554 2,106

572 534 604 666 2,376

Natural Gas 382 303 372 494 1,551

637 600 707 847 2,791

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 237 (47) 79 (65) 204

(191) 107 116 (19) 13

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,459 1,519 1,481 1,341 5,800

1,340 1,247 1,178 1,149 4,914

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 26 20 (7) (23) 16

(1) — (18) (16) (35)

Other, Net 26 23 28 23 100

19 16 17 20 72

Total 6,123 6,025 5,965 5,585 23,698

5,669 5,478 5,847 5,638 22,632



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 396 390 392 394 1,572

401 396 431 447 1,675

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs 413 423 445 441 1,722

440 455 587 652 2,134

Exploration Costs 45 34 43 52 174

41 74 71 50 236

Dry Hole Costs 1 5 — 8 14

34 11 — 4 49

Impairments 19 81 15 276 391

44 39 71 689 843

Marketing Costs 1,404 1,490 1,500 1,323 5,717

1,325 1,216 1,134 1,120 4,795

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

General and Administrative 162 151 167 189 669

171 186 239 224 820

Taxes Other Than Income 338 337 283 291 1,249

341 301 309 283 1,234

Total 3,852 3,895 3,876 3,993 15,616

3,810 3,731 4,011 4,695 16,247



























Operating Income 2,271 2,130 2,089 1,592 8,082

1,859 1,747 1,836 943 6,385

Other Income, Net 62 66 76 70 274

65 55 59 33 212

Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 2,333 2,196 2,165 1,662 8,356

1,924 1,802 1,895 976 6,597

Interest Expense, Net 33 36 31 38 138

47 51 71 66 235

Income Before Income Taxes 2,300 2,160 2,134 1,624 8,218

1,877 1,751 1,824 910 6,362

Income Tax Provision 511 470 461 373 1,815

414 406 353 209 1,382

Net Income 1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403

1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.9100 0.9100 0.9100 0.9750 3.7050

0.9750 1.9950 — 1.0200 3.9900

Net Income Per Share























Basic 3.11 2.97 2.97 2.25 11.31

2.66 2.48 2.72 1.31 9.17

Diluted 3.10 2.95 2.95 2.23 11.25

2.65 2.46 2.70 1.30 9.12

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 575 569 564 557 566

550 543 541 537 543

Diluted 577 572 568 561 569

553 546 544 539 546



Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2024

2025



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 486.8 490.1 491.8 493.5 490.6

500.9 503.1 532.9 544.5 520.5

Trinidad 0.6 0.6 1.2 1.1 0.8

1.2 1.1 1.6 1.5 1.4

Other International (C) — — — — —

— — — 0.1 —

Total 487.4 490.7 493.0 494.6 491.4

502.1 504.2 534.5 546.1 521.9



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 78.46 $ 82.71 $ 76.95 $ 71.68 $ 77.42

$ 72.90 $ 64.84 $ 65.97 $ 59.54 $ 65.65

Trinidad 67.50 70.75 63.15 60.47 64.43

61.12 54.50 57.74 57.07 57.59

Other International (C) — — — — —

— — — 63.98 —

Composite 78.45 82.69 76.92 71.66 77.40

72.87 64.82 65.95 59.54 65.63



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9

241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2

Total 231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9

241.7 258.4 309.3 342.1 288.2



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $ 24.32 $ 23.11 $ 22.42 $ 23.85 $ 23.40

$ 26.29 $ 22.70 $ 21.25 $ 21.15 $ 22.58

Composite 24.32 23.11 22.42 23.85 23.40

26.29 22.70 21.25 21.15 22.58



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,658 1,668 1,745 1,840 1,728

1,834 1,977 2,511 2,859 2,299

Trinidad 200 204 225 252 220

246 252 230 195 230

Other International (C) — — — — —

— — 4 11 4

Total 1,858 1,872 1,970 2,092 1,948

2,080 2,229 2,745 3,065 2,533



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $ 2.10 $ 1.57 $ 1.84 $ 2.39 $ 1.99

$ 3.36 $ 2.87 $ 2.71 $ 2.94 $ 2.94

Trinidad 3.54 3.48 3.68 3.86 3.65

3.78 3.65 3.80 3.94 3.78

Other International (C) — — — — —

— — 3.27 3.29 3.28

Composite 2.26 1.78 2.05 2.57 2.17

3.41 2.96 2.80 3.00 3.02



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)























United States 994.7 1,013.0 1,037.1 1,052.7 1,024.5

1,048.3 1,090.9 1,260.7 1,363.0 1,191.8

Trinidad 34.1 34.5 38.6 43.0 37.6

42.1 43.2 39.8 34.2 39.8

Other International (C) — — — — —

— — 0.7 1.8 0.6

Total 1,028.8 1,047.5 1,075.7 1,095.7 1,062.1

1,090.4 1,134.1 1,301.2 1,399.0 1,232.2



























Total MMBoe (D) 93.6 95.3 99.0 100.8 388.7

98.1 103.2 119.7 128.7 449.8

































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025). (C) Production volumes from Bahrain operations; realized price represents contract price less Bapco's processing and distribution costs. (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2024

2025



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092

6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396

Accounts Receivable, Net 2,688 2,657 2,545 2,650

2,621 2,504 2,680 2,681

Inventories 1,154 1,069 1,038 985

897 934 945 1,014

Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 110 4 — —

— — 19 18

Other (A) 684 642 460 503

563 591 646 547

Total 9,928 9,803 10,165 11,230

10,680 9,245 7,820 7,656























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 73,356 74,615 75,887 77,091

78,432 80,139 88,301 89,857

Other Property, Plant and Equipment 5,768 6,078 6,314 6,418

6,510 6,616 6,772 6,832

Total Property, Plant and Equipment 79,124 80,693 82,201 83,509

84,942 86,755 95,073 96,689

Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (46,047) (47,049) (48,075) (49,297)

(50,310) (51,394) (52,488) (54,348)

Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 33,077 33,644 34,126 34,212

34,632 35,361 42,585 42,341

Deferred Income Taxes 38 44 42 39

44 39 37 39

Other Assets 1,753 1,733 1,818 1,705

1,626 1,639 1,757 1,763

Total Assets 44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186

46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,389 2,436 2,290 2,464

2,353 2,266 2,944 2,904

Accrued Taxes Payable 786 600 855 1,007

668 348 392 299

Dividends Payable 523 516 513 539

534 1,081 550 544

Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities — 8 32 116

276 85 17 —

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 34 534 34 532

1,280 778 27 27

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 318 303 338 315

318 360 433 472

Other 223 231 344 381

290 257 452 445

Total 4,273 4,628 4,406 5,354

5,719 5,175 4,815 4,691























Long-Term Debt 3,757 3,250 3,742 4,220

3,464 3,458 7,667 7,909

Other Liabilities 2,533 2,456 2,480 2,395

2,368 2,398 2,496 2,512

Deferred Income Taxes 5,597 5,731 5,949 5,866

5,915 6,015 6,936 6,854

Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206 206 206

Additional Paid in Capital 6,188 6,219 6,058 6,090

6,095 6,153 5,978 6,027

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8) (8) (9) (4)

(4) (7) (5) (7)

Retained Earnings 23,897 25,071 26,231 26,941

27,869 28,131 29,603 29,765

Common Stock Held in Treasury (1,647) (2,329) (2,912) (3,882)

(4,650) (5,245) (5,497) (6,158)

Total Stockholders' Equity 28,636 29,159 29,574 29,351

29,516 29,238 30,285 29,833

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186

46,982 46,284 52,199 51,799







(A) Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.

Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2024

2025



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403

1,463 1,345 1,471 701 4,980

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

1,013 1,053 1,169 1,226 4,461

Impairments 19 81 15 276 391

44 39 71 689 843

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 45 45 58 51 199

50 53 53 60 216

Deferred Income Taxes 199 128 220 (80) 467

44 105 278 (84) 343

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (26) (20) 7 23 (16)

1 — 18 16 35

Other, Net 9 3 2 3 17

11 11 2 3 27

Dry Hole Costs 1 5 — 8 14

34 11 — 4 49

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net (237) 47 (79) 65 (204)

191 (107) (116) 19 (13)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 55 79 61 19 214

(38) (24) 27 (21) (56)

Other, Net — — — — —

— — — (1) (1)

Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 58 33 109 (99) 101

48 122 133 (3) 300

Inventories 117 75 30 37 259

76 (45) 4 (84) (49)

Accounts Payable (58) 29 (159) 152 (36)

(129) (107) 5 (40) (271)

Accrued Taxes Payable 319 (185) 256 151 541

(339) (321) 28 (103) (735)

Other Assets (161) 42 197 (34) 44

(43) (43) (28) 97 (17)

Other Liabilities (71) (20) 108 6 23

(96) (52) 155 10 17

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (229) (127) 59 (85) (382)

(41) (8) (159) 123 (85)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143

2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044

Investing Cash Flows























Acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC, Net of Cash Acquired — — — — —

— — (4,464) 13 (4,451)

Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,485) (1,357) (1,263) (1,248) (5,353)

(1,381) (1,699) (1,492) (1,543) (6,115)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (350) (313) (239) (117) (1,019)

(102) (94) (171) (112) (479)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 9 10 — 4 23

12 4 5 3 24

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 229 127 (59) 85 382

41 8 159 (123) 85

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,597) (1,533) (1,561) (1,276) (5,967)

(1,430) (1,781) (5,963) (1,762) (10,936)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Borrowings — — — 985 985

— — 3,472 999 4,471

Long-Term Debt Repayments — — — — —

— (500) (1,266) (750) (2,516)

Dividends Paid (525) (520) (533) (509) (2,087)

(538) (528) (545) (550) (2,161)

Treasury Stock Purchased (759) (699) (795) (993) (3,246)

(806) (602) (479) (677) (2,564)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 11 — 11 22

— 11 — 12 23

Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs — — — (2) (2)

— (7) (7) (11) (25)

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (9) (8) (8) (33)

(8) (9) (8) (7) (32)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,292) (1,217) (1,336) (516) (4,361)

(1,352) (1,635) 1,167 (984) (2,804)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash — – – (1) (1)

— 1 (1) – —

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 14 139 691 970 1,814

(493) (1,383) (1,686) (134) (3,696)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,278 5,292 5,431 6,122 5,278

7,092 6,599 5,216 3,530 7,092

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092 7,092

6,599 5,216 3,530 3,396 3,396



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

































The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), to add back costs associated with the Encino acquisition and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















4Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 910

(209)

701

1.30

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 19

(4)

15

0.03

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (21)

4

(17)

(0.03)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 16

(4)

12

0.02

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 646

(140)

506

0.94

Add: Acquisition-related costs (3) 8

(3)

5

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income 668

(147)

521

0.97



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,578

(356)

1,222

2.27



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











537

Diluted











539







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $21 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($8 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































3Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,824

(353)

1,471

2.70

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (116)

25

(91)

(0.16)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 27

(5)

22

0.04

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 18

(6)

12

0.02

Add: Acquisition-related costs (2) 68

(10)

58

0.11

Adjustments to Net Income (3)

4

1

0.01



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,821

(349)

1,472

2.71



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











541

Diluted











544







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, such amount was $27 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($68 million).



2Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,751

(406)

1,345

2.46

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (107)

23

(84)

(0.16)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (24)

5

(19)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments 11

—

11

0.02

Add: Acquisition-related costs (2) 18

(3)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (102)

25

(77)

(0.14)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,649

(381)

1,268

2.32



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











543

Diluted











546







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































1Q 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,877

(414)

1,463

2.65

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 191

(41)

150

0.26

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (38)

8

(30)

(0.05)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 1

2

3

0.01

Adjustments to Net Income 154

(31)

123

0.22



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,031

(445)

1,586

2.87



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











550

Diluted











553







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.



4Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,624

(373)

1,251

2.23

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net 65

(14)

51

0.10

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 19

(4)

15

0.03

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 23

(4)

19

0.03

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 254

(55)

199

0.35

Adjustments to Net Income 361

(77)

284

0.51



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,985

(450)

1,535

2.74



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











557

Diluted











561







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

















FY 2025



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 6,362

(1,382)

4,980

9.12

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (13)

3

(10)

(0.02)

Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) (56)

12

(44)

(0.08)

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 35

(8)

27

0.05

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 657

(140)

517

0.95

Add: Acquisition-related costs (3) 94

(16)

78

0.14

Adjustments to Net Income 717

(149)

568

1.04



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 7,079

(1,531)

5,548

10.16



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











543

Diluted











546







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, such amount was $56 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Barnett Shale and Woodford Oil Window (mainly driven by play-specific economics and resource allocation). (3) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($88 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).



FY 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net (204)

44

(160)

(0.28)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 214

(46)

168

0.30

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)

3

(13)

(0.02)

Add: Certain Impairments (2) 291

(57)

234

0.41

Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income 259

(50)

209

0.37



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











566

Diluted











569



(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million. (2) Impairments primarily associated with the write-down to fair value of natural gas and crude oil assets in the Rocky Mountain area.

Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.70











Realized Prices







4Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 34.99





Less: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (38.05)





Subtotal (3.06)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Total Change in Revenue (394)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 87





Change in Net Income (307)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.57)











Volumes







4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Less: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (119.7)





Subtotal 9.0





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 6.70





Change in Margin 60





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (13)





Change in Net Income 47





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.09











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.27





Less: 4Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (19.81)





Subtotal 0.46





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 59





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (13)





Change in Net Income 46





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.09

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





4Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts (19)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 4





After Tax - (a) (15)





Less: 3Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 116





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (25)





After Tax - (b) 91





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (106)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.20)











Other (1)



(0.81)











4Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



1.30











4Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 539

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











FY 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



11.25











Realized Prices







FY 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 39.28





Less: FY 2024 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (45.22)





Subtotal (5.94)





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Total Change in Revenue (2,672)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 588





Change in Net Income (2,084)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(3.82)











Volumes







FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Less: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (388.7)





Subtotal 61.1





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 13.31





Change in Margin 813





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (179)





Change in Net Income 634





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.16











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







FY 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.76





Less: FY 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.20)





Subtotal 0.56





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 252





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (55)





Change in Net Income 197





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.36











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





FY 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 13





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (3)





After Tax - (a) 10





Less: FY 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 204





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (44)





After Tax - (b) 160





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (150)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.27)











Other (1)



0.44











FY 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



9.12











FY 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 546

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











3Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.71











Realized Prices







4Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 34.99





Less: 3Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (38.05)





Subtotal (3.06)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Total Change in Revenue (394)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 87





Change in Net Income (307)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.57)











Volumes







4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Less: 3Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (119.7)





Subtotal 9.0





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 11.78





Change in Margin 106





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (23)





Change in Net Income 83





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.15











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







3Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 19.70





Less: 4Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (19.75)





Subtotal (0.05)





Multiplied by: 4Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 128.7





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (6)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 1





Change in Net Income (5)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





4Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (21)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 4





After Tax - (a) (17)





Less: 3Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 27





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (5)





After Tax - (b) 22





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (39)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.07)











Other (1)



0.06











4Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.27











4Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 539

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











FY 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



11.62











Realized Prices







FY 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe 39.28





Less: FY 2024 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe (45.22)





Subtotal (5.94)





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Total Change in Revenue (2,672)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 588





Change in Net Income (2,084)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(3.82)











Volumes







FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Less: FY 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (388.7)





Subtotal 61.1





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 14.97





Change in Margin 915





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (201)





Change in Net Income 714





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



1.31











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







FY 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.74





Less: FY 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.01)





Subtotal 0.73





Multiplied by: FY 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 449.8





Change in Before-Tax Net Income 328





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (72)





Change in Net Income 256





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.47











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





FY 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (56)





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 12





After Tax - (a) (44)





FY 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlement of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 214





Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (46)





After Tax - (b) 168





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (212)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.39)











Other (1)



0.97











FY 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



10.16











FY 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 546

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments, marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)











































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.







2024

2025



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143

2,289 2,032 3,111 2,612 10,044



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (58) (33) (109) 99 (101)

(48) (122) (133) 3 (300)

Inventories (117) (75) (30) (37) (259)

(76) 45 (4) 84 49

Accounts Payable 58 (29) 159 (152) 36

129 107 (5) 40 271

Accrued Taxes Payable (319) 185 (256) (151) (541)

339 321 (28) 103 735

Other Assets 161 (42) (197) 34 (44)

43 43 28 (97) 17

Other Liabilities 71 20 (108) (6) (23)

96 52 (155) (10) (17)

Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities 229 127 (59) 85 382

41 8 159 (123) 85

Add:























Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax — — — — —

— 10 58 5 73

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) 2,928 3,042 2,988 2,635 11,593

2,813 2,496 3,031 2,617 10,957

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (1,703) (1,668) (1,497) (1,358) (6,226)

(1,484) (1,523) (1,648) (1,639) (6,294)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,225 1,374 1,491 1,277 5,367

1,329 973 1,383 978 4,663



























(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million, $68 million and $8 million (each before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, three months ended September 30, 2025 and three months ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2024

2025



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,952 1,682 1,573 1,446 6,653

1,546 1,883 8,544 1,730 13,703

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (21) 60 (11) (26) 2

(13) (14) (86) (33) (146)

Non-Cash Leasehold Acquisition Costs (3) (31) (34) (17) (3) (85)

(9) (2) (3) (10) (24)

Acquisition Costs of Properties (3) (21) (5) — (7) (33)

1 (270) (6,736) 2 (7,003)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment (131) (1) (5) — (137)

— — — — —

Exploration Costs (45) (34) (43) (52) (174)

(41) (74) (71) (50) (236)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,703 1,668 1,497 1,358 6,226

1,484 1,523 1,648 1,639 6,294

