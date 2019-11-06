EOG Resources Reports Outstanding Third Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Two New Delaware Basin Plays and Adds 1,700 Net Premium Locations

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Exceeded Crude Oil Production Target Range and Raised Full-Year 2019 U.S. Crude Oil Growth Target from 14 to 15 Percent

Capital Expenditures Near Low End of Target Range

Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

Reduced YTD Well Costs 5 Percent

Per-Unit Lease and Well and DD&A Expense Rates Below Low End of Target Ranges

Added 1,700 Net Premium Locations to Inventory Now Totaling 10,500 Locations and Representing Over 14 Years of Drilling Inventory

New Delaware Basin Wolfcamp M and Third Bone Spring Plays Add 1.6 BnBoe Net Resource Potential

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $615 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with third quarter 2018 net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter 2019 was $2.1 billion.

Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2019 was $654 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.75 per share, for the same prior year period. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Review

Total crude oil volumes of 464,100 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in the third quarter 2019 increased 12 percent compared to the same prior year period and were above the high end of the target range. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas volumes each grew 11 percent. EOG incurred total expenditures of $1.6 billion in the third quarter. Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion were near the low end of the target range. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

EOG continued to lower operating costs during the third quarter 2019. Per-unit transportation costs declined nine percent compared to the same prior-year period, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses fell seven percent year-over-year, and lease and well expenses declined three percent year-over-year.

EOG generated $2.0 billion of discretionary cash flow in the third quarter 2019. After considering cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion and dividend payments of $166 million, EOG generated free cash flow during the third quarter 2019 of $337 million. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

"EOG's operating performance has never been better. The company generated outstanding financial results in the third quarter driven by improvements in every area," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We reduced operating expenses, grew volumes at double-digit rates while lowering well costs and generated substantial free cash flow. EOG has never been in a better position to sustain this success long into the future."

New Delaware Basin Plays and Premium Inventory Update

EOG expanded its lineup of premium plays in the Delaware Basin with the addition of the Wolfcamp M and the Third Bone Spring. The drilling locations in these two plays are highly economic at a flat $40 oil price and flat $2.50 natural gas price, consistent with EOG's definition of premium inventory. The company continues to deepen its technical knowledge of the Delaware Basin as it executes its development program. EOG collects significant amounts of data on each well, integrates it with existing models and incorporates analysis from numerous spacing and targeting tests.

EOG has identified an initial 855 net premium drilling locations in the Wolfcamp M, with estimated net resource potential of 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent across its 193,000 net acre position. The wells in this deeper section of the Wolfcamp formation produce roughly equal parts oil, NGLs and natural gas. Benefiting from EOG's low well costs, Wolfcamp M wells deliver strong premium economics and exceptionally low finding costs.

To define the play, EOG has gathered extensive subsurface information and has completed six Wolfcamp M wells, including two during 2019. The Green Drake 16 Fed Com #759H was completed in Lea County, NM with a treated lateral length of 7,200 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 4,165 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boed), or 2,145 Bopd, 1,070 barrels per day (Bpd) of NGLs and 5.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas. In Reeves County, TX, the State Correa #3H was completed with a treated lateral length of 9,900 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,800 Boed, or 1,175 Bopd, 845 Bpd of NGLs and 4.7 MMcfd of natural gas.

EOG has identified an initial 615 net premium drilling locations in the Third Bone Spring, with estimated net resource potential of 585 million barrels of oil equivalent across its 200,000 net acre position. EOG's early focus in the Delaware Basin has been on development of the Wolfcamp formation, which sits below the Third Bone Spring. Each of the Wolfcamp wells has drilled through the Third Bone Spring, providing significant technical data and helping to delineate multiple targets within the play.

EOG has completed over 50 Third Bone Spring wells to date, including 10 net wells in 2019. The McGregor D 5 #592H targeted the Third Bone Spring Carbonate and was completed in Loving County, TX with a treated lateral length of 9,700 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,865 Boed, or 1,990 Bopd, 500 Bpd of NGLs and 2.3 MMcfd of natural gas. In Lea County, NM, the Caravan 28 State Com #601H and the Convoy 28 State Com #606H targeted the Third Bone Spring Sand and were completed with an average treated lateral length of 10,000 feet per well and average 30-day initial production rates per well of 3,985 Boed, or 2,730 Bopd, 670 Bpd of NGLs and 3.5 MMcfd of natural gas.

In total, EOG added 1,700 net premium drilling locations to its undrilled premium inventory in the third quarter 2019. Taking into account approximately 640 net wells drilled to date in 2019 and updated location counts across its portfolio, EOG's premium inventory now totals 10,500 net locations, representing more than 14 years of high-return drilling inventory.

"EOG is a returns-focused company where organic growth is driven by exploration and low-cost development. The announcement of two more premium plays in the Delaware Basin and the addition of 1,700 new net premium drilling locations demonstrate the sustainability of our unique business model," Thomas continued. "EOG continues to demonstrate its ability to generate attractive returns on capital through reinvestment in an improving inventory of premium wells across multiple plays. Our best-in-class assets prove that EOG can adapt to changing industry conditions and create significant shareholder value for years to come."

Financial Review

EOG further strengthened its financial position during the third quarter 2019. At September 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, EOG's net debt was $3.6 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 15 percent. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.

Third Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,303.5

$ 4,781.6

$ 13,059.7

$ 12,700.9 Net Income $ 615.1

$ 1,191.0

$ 2,098.4

$ 2,526.3 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.06

$ 2.06

$ 3.63

$ 4.38 Diluted $ 1.06

$ 2.05

$ 3.61

$ 4.35 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

577.8



577.3



577.5



576.4 Diluted

581.3



581.6



581.2



580.4















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,418,989

$ 2,655,278

$ 7,148,258

$ 7,134,114 Natural Gas Liquids

164,736



353,704



569,748



861,473 Natural Gas

269,625



311,713



874,489



912,324 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts

85,902



(52,081)



242,622



(297,735) Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,334,450



1,360,992



4,121,490



3,899,250 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

(523)



115,944



3,650



94,658 Other, Net

30,276



36,074



99,470



96,779 Total

4,303,455



4,781,624



13,059,727



12,700,863 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

348,883



321,568



1,032,455



936,236 Transportation Costs

199,365



196,027



549,988



550,781 Gathering and Processing Costs

127,549



114,063



351,487



324,577 Exploration Costs

34,540



32,823



103,386



115,137 Dry Hole Costs

24,138



358



28,001



5,260 Impairments

105,275



44,617



289,761



160,934 Marketing Costs

1,343,293



1,326,974



4,114,265



3,853,827 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

953,597



918,180



2,790,496



2,515,445 General and Administrative

135,758



111,284



364,210



310,065 Taxes Other Than Income

203,098



209,043



600,418



582,395 Total

3,475,496



3,274,937



10,224,467



9,354,657























Operating Income

827,959



1,506,687



2,835,260



3,346,206























Other Income (Expense), Net

9,118



3,308



23,233



(4,516)























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

837,077



1,509,995



2,858,493



3,341,690























Interest Expense, Net

39,620



63,632



144,434



189,032























Income Before Income Taxes

797,457



1,446,363



2,714,059



3,152,658























Income Tax Provision

182,335



255,411



615,670



626,386























Net Income $ 615,122

$ 1,190,952

$ 2,098,389

$ 2,526,272























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2875

$ 0.2200

$ 0.7950

$ 0.5900

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

463.2



409.2

13%



451.2



382.9

18% Trinidad

0.8



0.8

0%



0.7



0.8

-13% Other International (B)

0.1



5.0

-98%



0.1



4.1

-98% Total

464.1



415.0

12%



452.0



387.8

17%































Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 56.67

$ 69.53

-18%

$ 57.95

$ 67.35

-14% Trinidad

48.36



61.71

-22%



47.26



58.91

-20% Other International (B)

59.87



72.81

-18%



58.43



71.83

-19% Composite

56.66



69.55

-19%



57.93



67.38

-14%































Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





























United States

141.3



127.8

11%



130.8



113.9

15% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Total

141.3



127.8

11%



130.8



113.9

15%































Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 12.67

$ 30.09

-58%

$ 15.96

$ 27.71

-42% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Composite

12.67



30.09

-58%



15.96



27.71

-42%































Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





























United States

1,079



948

14%



1,043



905

15% Trinidad

260



260

0%



267



278

-4% Other International (B)

34



28

21%



36



31

16% Total

1,373



1,236

11%



1,346



1,214

11%































Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





























United States $ 1.97

$ 2.67

-26%

$ 2.23

$ 2.66

-16% Trinidad

2.52



2.88

-12%



2.71



2.91

-7% Other International (B)

4.25



3.83

11%



4.29



4.10

5% Composite

2.13



2.74

-22%



2.38



2.75

-14%































Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





























United States

784.3



695.0

13%



755.8



647.6

17% Trinidad

44.1



44.1

0%



45.1



47.2

-4% Other International (B)

5.8



9.7

-40%



6.2



9.2

-33% Total

834.2



748.8

11%



807.1



704.0

15%































Total MMBoe (D)

76.7



68.9

11%



220.3



192.2

15%



(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

EOG RESOURCES, INC.





Summary Balance Sheets





(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)



























September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets













Cash and Cash Equivalents



$ 1,583,105

$ 1,555,634 Accounts Receivable, Net





1,927,996



1,915,215 Inventories





778,120



859,359 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities





122,627



23,806 Income Taxes Receivable





135,680



427,909 Other





272,203



275,467 Total





4,819,731



5,057,390















Property, Plant and Equipment













Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)





61,620,033



57,330,016 Other Property, Plant and Equipment





4,394,486



4,220,665 Total Property, Plant and Equipment





66,014,519



61,550,681 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization





(35,810,197)



(33,475,162) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net





30,204,322



28,075,519 Deferred Income Taxes





1,998



777 Other Assets





1,516,218



800,788 Total Assets



$ 36,542,269

$ 33,934,474















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities













Accounts Payable



$ 2,395,080

$ 2,239,850 Accrued Taxes Payable





302,774



214,726 Dividends Payable





166,215



126,971 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt





1,014,200



913,093 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities





384,348



- Other





211,096



233,724 Total





4,473,713



3,728,364































Long-Term Debt





4,163,115



5,170,169 Other Liabilities





1,858,357



1,258,355 Deferred Income Taxes





4,922,804



4,413,398 Commitments and Contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity













Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and

582,066,483 Shares Issued at September 30, 2019 and 580,408,117

Shares Issued at December 31, 2018





205,821



205,804 Additional Paid in Capital





5,769,073



5,658,794 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss





(3,689)



(1,358) Retained Earnings





15,179,381



13,543,130 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 289,903 Shares at September 30, 2019

and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018





(26,306)



(42,182) Total Stockholders' Equity





21,124,280



19,364,188 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$ 36,542,269

$ 33,934,474