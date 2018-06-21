EOG Resources Schedules Webcast of Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call for August 3, 2018

EOG Resources, Inc.

16:17 ET

HOUSTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG(EOG) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2018 results on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time).  Please visit the Investors/Overview page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call.  If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors/Events & Presentations page for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and China.  EOG Resources, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol "EOG." To learn more about EOG, visit the website at www.eogresources.com.

For Further Information Contact: 

Investors 

David J. Streit

(713) 571-4902

Neel Panchal

(713) 571-4884

W. John Wagner

(713) 571-4404      



Investors/Media

Kimberly M. Ehmer

(713) 571-4676  

 

