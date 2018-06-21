EOG Resources Schedules Webcast of Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call for August 3, 2018

HOUSTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2018 results on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Overview page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors/Events & Presentations page for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.