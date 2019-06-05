EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference
Jun 05, 2019, 16:12 ET
HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference at 7:00 a.m. Central time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, June 18. Kenneth W. Boedeker, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcast. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for thirty days.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
John Wagner 713-571-4404
Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.
Share this article