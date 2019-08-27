EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 8:45 a.m. Central time (9:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, September 4. Lloyd W. "Billy" Helms, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcast. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for six months.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

