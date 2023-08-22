EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

22 Aug, 2023, 16:20 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference at 2:35 p.m. Central time (3:35 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 5. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year. 

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond       713-571-4684
Neel Panchal               713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor         713-571-4560

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer          713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2023 Results for August 4, 2023

