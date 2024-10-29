EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

EOG Resources, Inc.

Oct 29, 2024, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 9:40 a.m. Central time (10:40 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, November 13.  Jeffrey R. Leitzell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year. 

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond       713-571-4684
Neel Panchal               713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor         713-571-4560

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer          713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

