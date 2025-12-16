EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference at 9:15 a.m. Central time (10:15 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, January 7. Ann Janssen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684 Neel Panchal 713-571-4884 Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560



Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

