EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

Dec 16, 2025, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference at 9:15 a.m. Central time (10:15 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, January 7.  Ann Janssen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year. 

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond

713-571-4684

Neel Panchal

713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor

713-571-4560


Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer

713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EOG Resources Appoints John D. Chandler to Board of Directors

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today announced the appointment of John D. Chandler to its Board of Directors, effective December 10, 2025. Chandler served ...

EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2025 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics