EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference at 8:00 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, May 23. David W. Trice, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 7:00 a.m. Central time (8:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 30. William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.