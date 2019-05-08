EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference at 2:00 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, May 22. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

EOG is also scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 29. William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access the live webcasts. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available for six months.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

John Wagner 713-571-4404

Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

