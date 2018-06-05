EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Energy Conference

HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference at 10:20 a.m. Central time (11:20 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 20. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

