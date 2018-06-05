HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference at 10:20 a.m. Central time (11:20 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 20. Ezra Y. Yacob, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Overview page on the EOG website to access the live webcast. If you are unable to listen live, a replay will be available on the Investors/Presentations and Events page for three months.
EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and China. EOG Resources, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol "EOG." To learn more about EOG, visit the website at www.eogresources.com.
|
For Further Information Contact:
|
Investors
|
David J. Streit
|
(713) 571-4902
|
Neel Panchal
|
(713) 571-4884
|
W. John Wagner
|
(713) 571-4404
|
Media and Investors
|
Kimberly M. Ehmer
|
(713) 571-4676
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-to-present-at-upcoming-energy-conference-300660372.html
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.
Share this article