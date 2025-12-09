Eolas Capital, inCadense Partner to Streamline Access to the Global Investment Market for SMAs

BOSTON and WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, a provider of distribution and business services to boutique asset managers, and inCadense, a provider of separately managed accounts (SMAs) for asset and wealth managers, have formed a strategic partnership to simplify and expand access to customized SMAs and model portfolios for high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutional asset owners worldwide.

Through this collaboration, inCadense's asset manager clients seeking efficient entry onto U.S. SMA platforms will benefit from Eolas' distribution expertise, while boutique managers working with Eolas gain access to inCadense's global technology and comprehensive managed account solutions.

Eolas will focus on identifying and positioning differentiated boutique managers with the right intermediary relationships and platform opportunities, including those that serve both local and cross-border clients. inCadense provides an international SMA and model platform that can take those strategies and express them as managed accounts and models suitable for different jurisdictions, while also connecting into relevant custodians and trading infrastructures.

Eolas and inCadense are forming this partnership at a time of rapid growth in cross-border investment. According to U.S. Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, U.S. investors held more than $15 trillion in global investments and non-U.S. investors held more than $30 trillion in U.S. securities at year-end 2024.

"Many boutique or specialist managers lack the infrastructure, connectivity, or regulatory capabilities needed to participate in SMA programs internationally. Success in these programs requires a deep understanding of cross-border distribution, tax implications, market complexities and infrastructural nuances," said Kristen Fontaine, president and head of distribution for Eolas Capital. "Working together, Eolas and inCadense can help managers reach more investors, particularly via SMA and model-based distribution, rather than only through traditional fund wrappers."

The Eolas-inCadense partnership aims to serve boutique and specialist asset managers, including non-U.S. and UCITS-oriented firms, with differentiated strategies that seek entry in SMA and model-based wealth channels but lack full SMA infrastructure or platform access. It also will work with wealth platforms, advisors, and intermediaries seeking institutional-quality SMAs from specialist managers without additional operational complexity.

"As asset and wealth managers globally seek smarter solutions for their clients, we believe our partnership with Eolas will create a more efficient and connected experience for asset owners across markets," said A.J. Harper, managing partner and co-founder of inCadense. "From manager partnerships to thoughtful distribution and innovation of global SMAs and model portfolios, the alignment between Eolas and inCadense is exceptional."

Among the key capabilities of inCadense are: SMA/UMA manufacturing and implementation; multi-custody, multi-currency and open platform connectivity; centralized trading and investment overlay; operational and jurisdictional readiness; and advisor and intermediary-facing access.

As part of the strategic partnership, Des Mac Intyre, managing director and chief investment officer for Eolas Capital, will join inCadense's board of advisors as a non-executive member, providing strategic guidance and supporting market development initiatives.

About Eolas Capital

Boston-based Eolas Capital is an investment manager incubator, strategic partner for developed firms, and asset manager for sub-advisory relationships with non-U.S. managers. Eolas Capital was launched in 2021 by Des Mac Intyre, managing director and chief investment officer, and Channel Capital Pty Ltd., a leading Australian multi-partner asset management business with more than A$32 billion in assets. Eolas focuses on three areas: U.S. solicitation and business advisory for boutique managers, incubation of new asset managers, and U.S. market entry for non-U.S. firms. For more information, visit www.eolascapital.com.

Securities transactions for Eolas Capital are effected through INTE Securities LLC, a member of FINRA/SIPC. To view INTE Securities LLC, please visit FINRA BrokerCheck.

About inCadense

Wilmington, Delaware-based inCadense empowers asset and wealth managers to design and deliver managed account solutions for international investors. Its digital turnkey iTAMP platform supports customization of SMAs, unified managed accounts (UMAs), and model portfolios, unlocking access to global mandate investing by individuals, family offices, and asset owners. Registered investment adviser affiliate iH2 Advisors & Company serves as overlay manager on iTAMP. Through open architecture and seamless connectivity across global custodians, asset classes, and jurisdictions, inCadense enables managers to launch new investment products efficiently, scale their businesses across borders, and enhance client outcomes. For more information, visit www.incadense.com.

