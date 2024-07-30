Eolian and Group of Global Banks Announce Closing of $390 Million Renewable Energy Financing
Jul 30, 2024, 09:00 ET
BURLINGAME, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian"), a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), together with Santander Corporate & Investment Bank, MUFG, National Australia Bank, Natixis, Lloyds Bank, and SMBC, today announced the closing of a $315 million renewable energy green loan and $75 million revolving credit facility, building on a $515 million green loan closed in June 2023 with the same group of global banking institutions. This financing is secured by a diverse group of eligible green project assets created by Eolian and is aligned with the four pillars of the Green Loan Principles, jointly published by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), the Loan Market Association (LMA) and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) in February 2023.
"It is with deep gratitude to this esteemed group of global financial institutions that we announce another long-term financing backed by our portfolio of diversified and reliable cashflows, generated solely from a broad set of operating renewable energy projects across the US," said Eolian CEO Aaron Zubaty. "The closing of these facilities provides further validation of our creative and patient strategies for developing the vital infrastructure that will solve the growing energy supply challenges of the future."
--James Taylor, MD, Global Head of Infrastructure and Project Finance, Lloyds Bank
-- Andrew Platt – Head of Structured Finance US, SCIB
-- Louise Pesce, Managing Director, Project Finance, MUFG Bank Ltd.
--Paul Jun, Head of Power & New Energies Project Finance, North America, SMBC
About Eolian, L.P.
Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian") operates a growing portfolio of battery energy storage projects and develops and invests in renewable energy and clean molecule projects across the US. For over 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of 26 GW of successfully operating energy storage, solar, and wind-generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds are managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor. For more information, follow Eolian on LinkedIn or visit www.eolianenergy.com.
About Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors. With decarbonization central to our investment thesis, we are well positioned to support the global energy transition. Headquartered in New York, GIP has offices in Brisbane, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, Singapore, Stamford and Sydney.
GIP has approximately $115 billion in assets under management. Our portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of approximately $71 billion and employ over 116,000 people. We believe that our focus on real infrastructure assets, combined with our deep proprietary origination network and comprehensive operational expertise, enables us to be responsible stewards of our investors' capital and to create positive economic impact for communities. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.
