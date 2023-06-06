Eolian Announces Closing Of $515 Million Green Loan

News provided by

Eolian, L.P.; Global Infrastructure Partners

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian"), a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), together with Banco Santander, MUFG, National Australia Bank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and SMBC, today announced the closing of a $515 million renewable energy green loan.  This financing is secured by a diverse group of eligible green projects developed by Eolian over the past 20 years and is aligned with the four pillars of the Green Loan Principles, jointly published by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA), the Loan Market Association (LMA) and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) in February 2023.

"The closing of this long-term financing with a club of five premier global lenders validates the broad appeal of Eolian as a sponsor and of its uniquely diversified and compelling clean energy portfolio," said Eolian CEO Aaron Zubaty. "We thank Banco Santander, MUFG and Natixis for their continued support as existing lenders and welcome National Australia Bank and SMBC as new lenders.  The expansion of our lending group will provide additional sources of capital to advance and scale our decarbonization strategies in the years ahead."

  • "We view Eolian as a unique company that has positioned itself as a key player in the transition to a greener economy. Natixis is very pleased to have acted as the Green Loan Coordinator on this transaction, which recognizes the vital clean infrastructure development and investment work undertaken by Eolian."

-James Kaiser, Head of North America Infrastructure & Energy Finance, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

  • "National Australia Bank is delighted to continue its support of GIP via the establishment of this important renewable energy green loan for Eolian. Eolian is an exceptional business, and we are proud to assist them in delivering their low-carbon strategy in the US."

-Nick Barlow, Head of Specialized Finance North America, National Australia Bank

  • "SMBC appreciates the opportunity to provide Eolian with financing that helps expand the use of green, renewable power in the U.S. We look forward to supporting Eolian in its continuing efforts to expand green generation and create additional value in this crucial sector."

- J.C. Kreutz, Co-Head of Global Structured Finance, Americas at SMBC

About Eolian, L.P.

Eolian, L.P. ("Eolian") operates a growing portfolio of energy storage projects and develops and invests in renewable energy and clean molecule projects across the U.S. For nearly 20 years, Eolian's founding management has worked together to build the assets at the core of the company, creating unique and proprietary structures that have directly funded the development of more than 21 GW of successfully operating energy storage, solar, and wind generating capacity across the country. Eolian is owned by its employees and funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a global, independent infrastructure investor. For more information, visit www.eolianenergy.com.

About Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)

GIP is a leading independent infrastructure fund manager that makes equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water/waste sectors in both OECD and select emerging market countries. Headquartered in New York, GIP operates out of 10 offices: New York, London, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. GIP manages c. US $89 billion for its investors. GIP's portfolio companies have combined annual revenues of c. US $80 billion and employ over 100,000 people. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

SOURCE Eolian, L.P.; Global Infrastructure Partners

