Eolian Successfully Delivers $10M Worth of ARTAK Kit to USSOCOM Ahead of Schedule

Delivery Facilitated by APFIT (Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies) Pilot Program Sponsored by Bi-Partisan Congressional Effort

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolian, a leading technology company specializing in augmented reality solutions, is proud to announce the successful production and delivery of $10 million worth of Augmented Reality Tactical Assault Kits (ARTAK) to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Notably, the delivery was completed ahead of schedule, showcasing Eolian's commitment to excellence and efficiency in meeting critical defense requirements.

ARTAK is a cutting-edge cross-platform mission planning, briefing, and C2 Kit that implements Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Tablet, and PC devices. It is the evolution and integration of Eolian's patented Eolian Simulation Platform (ESP), which holds United States Patent No. 11,297,164. ARTAK Kits are man-portable and rapidly self-deployable, providing users with a comprehensive suite of tools for mission planning, situational awareness, and command and control in support of battle space, theater, and corps commanders, with the added capability to support echelons above corps and joint task force commanders.

This significant production order was made possible by a bipartisan congressional effort known as Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technology (APFIT). Eolian commends the efforts of Rep Calvert and other congressional champions of the APFIT program for their unwavering support in advancing cutting-edge technologies for national defense. Eolian also applauds the visionary leadership of The Honorable Heidi Shu, Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Development/Test and Evaluation (R&D/T&E), for her role in conceiving and successfully bringing to fruition the APFIT program.

The APFIT program has been instrumental in enabling Eolian and USSOCOM to transition the ARTAK Capability from prototype to production at an accelerated pace, providing critical capabilities to operators and commanders faster than ever before. This outcome aligns closely with the goals and intent of the latest US National Defense Strategy, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining technological superiority in an era of great power competition.

The advanced features of ARTAK, including its global database of 3D maps and ability to ingest custom maps and live data, enable unparalleled situational awareness across the spectrum of conflict, supporting the operational needs of USSOCOM teams operating in over 70 countries day in and day out.

"The ARTAK Capability represents a critical leap forward in enhancing mission planning, situational awareness, and command and control (C2) for our special operations forces, and we are proud to contribute to their operational readiness." Michael McCormack, Eolian Founder and CEO.

The kits produced under the scope of this order were dedicated to American Heroes who perished during our nation's fight against global extremism. Their stories have been an inspiration and guiding light for Eolian's innovators throughout development and production. You can view a complete list of the dedications here: https://www.eolianvr.com/artak/kitdedications.

Eolian remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies to support the evolving needs of the defense community, and looks forward to continued partnerships with USSOCOM and other defense agencies in advancing the capabilities of our nation's armed forces.

