E.ON announces 440 MW South Texas Windfarm

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E.ON announced today its largest single-phase project to date, the 440 megawatt (MW) onshore windfarm, Big Raymond. The development is located in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

The project benefits from a 12-year power purchase agreement with Austin Energy for 200 MW.

"We're thrilled to partner with another renewable energy leader in Texas in Austin Energy, especially with one of our main U.S. offices based in the city," said Silvis Ortin, Chief Operating Officer North America. "E.ON and Austin Energy both have a long track record of investing in renewables in Texas, and we look forward to that continued growth in the state."

Big Raymond Windfarm represents an investment of more than $500,000,000 in the South Texas region.

"We're excited our largest windfarm in South Texas will move forward this year," said Paul Bowman, Executive Vice President of Development North America Onshore. "We are proud to be furthering our investment in South Texas and appreciate the community support we've received on our previous projects in the area. Our commitment to the Valley is second to none and we look forward to being neighbors for many years."

"E.ON has proven to be a good business partner for our community," said Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra. "We are looking forward to continue to work with them and press the objective of converting to wind for alternative energy in general."

E.ON recently announced two other South Texas onshore windfarms, Peyton Creek and Cranell, are under construction with a combined total of more than 370 MW and both of which are expected to come online by the end of 2019.

E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,800 MW of solar, wind and energy storage projects across the U.S., with more on the way.

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2018 financial year, more than 43,000 employees from 100 nations generated sales of around €30 billion. Around 32 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $12 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

