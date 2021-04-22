Eon Announces Appointment of First Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon today announced that Dr. Scott Skibo has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer to further advance its mission to make patients healthier and healthcare affordable.

Dr. Skibo completed his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Yale University in 2004. In 2012 at Gundersen Health, Western Campus for the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, he co-implemented one of the first system-wide incidental pulmonary nodule programs in the country. From there, he moved to Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, NC, where he built and led a lung cancer program that gained national recognition as a Lung Cancer Center of Excellence. Dr. Skibo and Haywood were an early adopter of Eon EPM solutions for lung cancer screening and incidental pulmonary nodule management, and understand the value Eon brings to an early detection lung cancer program. The success of Eon at Haywood led parent company LifePoint Health to expand Eon to all 88 hospitals.

Dr. Skibo is leading the Clinical Transformation team, a new division within Eon, that is largely focused on patient follow-up exam adherence and will be instrumental in developing new care pathways that are integrated into Eon's EPM platform. Standardized pathways and a targeted focus on patient return will allow for optimal management of patients across multiple health systems and patient cohorts. Eon's Centralized Management solution is the first of its kind to merge technology and clinicians that deliver improved patient outcomes to its hospital partners.

Dr. Skibo says, "I'm very excited to join Eon as Chief Medical Officer, leading the Clinical Transformation team and collaborating directly with the Executive Leadership team. As a former customer, I know first-hand how Eon EPM helps programs identify patients early who are at risk for lung cancer, the most powerful thing we can do as professionals. As Eon implements EPM technology for multiple additional disease states, I'm looking forward to helping guide our efforts towards better care pathways and improved clinical outcomes at a macro level across the U.S."

"Dr. Skibo is an accomplished healthcare expert with an unwavering commitment to patient care, who will raise the Eon bar even higher," says Christine Spraker, Co-CEO of Eon. "As our first Chief Medical Officer, his insight into our solutions and how they can meet the needs of different programs at facilities nationwide is priceless. It's quite obvious in everything he does that he shares the same passion as we do—improving patient care."

Eon's dedication and drive are fueled by the positive outcomes of early identification and intervention of catastrophic disease. The physician-founded company is contracted in 260+ facilities across the U.S. with its disease-defying technology. Its EPM Solution is an intuitive cloud-based platform, developed by a team of physicians, clinicians, and data scientists to decrease administrative headaches, ensure patient capture, and improve outcomes. Eon offers EPM solutions for multiple disease states, including lung, thyroid, pancreas, aneurysms, adrenal, renal and liver.

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

