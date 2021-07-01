Eon Announces the Eon Center Of Excellence Program

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon has established a new Eon Center of Excellence (ECOE) program to reward and certify facilities who are improving the early capture and longitudinal care of patients with incidental pulmonary nodules, and who comply with comprehensive, quantifiable standards of care and best practices.

The majority of lung cancer cases are detected through incidental findings, so while other center of excellence programs focus only on lung screening, ECOE is breaking new ground by focusing on incidental pulmonary nodules. ECOE accredits and provides resources to exceptional facilities that improve early lung cancer detection through incidental management.

Unique to the program, ECOE has three tiers of accreditation that reflect the three pillars of care proven to improve outcomes for patients with incidental pulmonary nodules: Bronze for Patient Capture, Silver for Follow-up Adherence, and Gold for having an Integrated Program with centralized workflows, decision-making processes, and oversight. Also unlike other center of excellence programs, Eon's program uses criteria that are data-centric measurements of success to award a program the three ECOE tiers.

Dr. Scott Skibo, Eon's Chief Medical Officer, explains why ECOE uses outcome-based criteria. "The ECOE program is anchored to the adherence of clinically based guidelines for follow-up surveillance. These data-centric standards of care clearly prove the successful impact a facility is having on its patients." He adds, "To help facilities improve their processes and achieve better outcomes for patients with incidental pulmonary nodules, the ECOE program provides accreditation and free resources."

Also unlike many other programs, ECOE is a developmental program with no application, no cost, and no manual data upload or submission. All accredited ECOE facilities will be given a program-specific analysis of how to achieve the higher tiers, and rewarded with other resources that will help them improve their processes and continue providing exceptional patient care.

The ECOE program will have an immediate positive impact on accredited facilities. They can expect to achieve better patient outcomes and quality of care, standardize best practices of patient care, and achieve top-of-mind awareness and positive word-of-mouth from patients and providers in the area. They can also expect an increase in patient satisfaction, as well as a competitive advantage over competing hospitals who do not deliver on the various aspects of care for incidental pulmonary nodule patients.

"The ultimate goal of the ECOE program is to support each facility in meaningful ways that lead to a stage shift in patient care and improved survival rates," says Dr. Skibo. "We'll work together with ECOE-accredited facilities to help them achieve higher and higher levels of patient care."

Eon is constantly innovating to help facilities with their efforts towards improved patient capture, adherence, and outcomes. The company is live in over 250 facilities nationwide with disease-defying software solutions. Eon's dedication and drive are fueled by the positive outcomes of early identification and intervention of catastrophic disease.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

