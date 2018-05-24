E.ON approaches completion of multimillion dollar road upgrades and repairs in Macon County

This investment in the county's local communities, such as Austin, Moroa, Illini and Hickory Point Townships, are saving local taxpayers money, improving road conditions for drivers, and freeing up money for the county and township governments to use on other important projects to benefit the community. The second phase of repairs and upgrades will start this week and is scheduled to take approximately eight weeks to complete.

"These upgrades are another important long-term investment and benefit for the community in and around our Radford's Run project," said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer, North America. "We aim to complete this work with as little disruption as possible for residents. To help minimize disruptions, we urge you to stay up to date on construction activities and temporary road closures on the Macon County Highway Department Facebook page."

Approximately 50 miles of chip seal upgrade and restoration remain and will be completed in this final phase. Once the work is completed, E.ON will have improved approximately 60 miles of chip seal roads, 15 miles of gravel roads, and the surface overlay of 6 miles of roads.

E.ON has contracted with White Construction Inc., a Midwest-based firm, to do the road improvements.

To find community updates on road closures, maps, and construction schedules, please visit the Macon County Highway Department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Macon-County-Highway-Department-382900028451190/

