Eon Celebrates 215th Go Live with Milestone Launch at Kalispell Regional Healthcare

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon , a Denver-based healthtech leader, announced it has successfully gone live with its Essential Patient Management (EPM) technology at 32 Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) facilities and outreach sites. The Montana-based healthcare system joins Eon's long list of clients to use Eon for lung cancer screening and incidental pulmonary nodule management. Eon offers the most comprehensive patient management platform on the market today to identify Actionable Findings and manage patients at risk for lung, pancreatic, thyroid, and other forms of life-threatening cancer.

For the past five years, KRH has been building its lung cancer screening program for patients with a history of tobacco use. With patient volume increasing, the facility was looking for an efficient, intuitive patient management software platform for its lung cancer screening and incidental pulmonary nodule program. With the implementation of Eon, KRH facilities are able to help even more patients in their area and ensure capture of those facing a potential catastrophic diagnosis.

"It was time to update our software. I started our lung cancer screening program five years ago using spreadsheets. With the continual increase in patient volumes, and a new desire to track incidental pulmonary nodules, we needed a streamlined, efficient solution," said Dr. Michael Henson, KRH project manager and primary radiologist for the lung cancer screening program.

Eon uses Computational Linguistics , an advanced data science discipline, to develop models that allow providers to positively identify and track incidental pulmonary nodules with more accuracy and precision than other forms of artificial intelligence. Additionally, EPM automates longitudinal tracking, which empowers providers to rest assured knowing patient exams and procedures are scheduled and followed according to clinical guidelines. This is essential to catching lung cancer earlier at a treatable, interventional stage.

Henson added that implementing Eon EPM was easier than expected thanks to the knowledgeable support team. "We were not only looking for a quality product that will help identify and track high-risk patients, but we also wanted a complete and thorough support team. After our demo, it was clear to our team that Eon offered both an excellent solution and team."

Providing superior patient identification and tracking solutions to large hospital groups across the nation is Eon's primary focus. But the company also stands strong in its belief that disease-defying technology should be easy and fast to implement. Rapid implementation is unheard of in the healthtech industry and Eon is at the forefront of challenging that convention.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and slow or delayed implementation of technology can dramatically impact patient outcomes. That's why we offer superior implementation and can successfully integrate into any complex healthcare IT environment, all at a record-breaking pace," Christine Spraker, Co-CEO of Eon said. "We are shifting clinicians' expectations from healthtech vendors and in the end, driving efficiencies that improve patient care."

Fueled by the importance of lung cancer screening and the management of incidental pulmonary nodules, Eon is focused on helping even more facilities get up and running with its technology. The company will be live in 230 facilities by the end of the year and has expanded beyond lung into additional incidental disease identification and management, including AAA, Pancreas, Thyroid, and a module for Actionable Findings.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

For more information, please contact Fahad Siraj at 416-518-4936 or [email protected]

