E.ON celebrates grand opening of Bruenning's Breeze wind farm

"We're very happy to continue our relationship with Willacy County and excited by the continued community support from the surrounding South Texas area," said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer, North America and E.ON Climate & Renewables Board Member. "Michelle Bruenning was a treasured friend and colleague whose spirit and generosity was an inspiration. We feel this project, with its location near the beach and water—two places she loved so much—will be a fitting testament to Michelle and her lasting impact on the E.ON family."

Bruenning's Breeze consists of 76 3MW turbines built by Acciona/Nordex and came online in December 2017.

A team of more than 250 construction workers completed the Bruenning's Breeze project, and 14 personnel, including skilled technicians, are stationed on-site day-to-day. During the next 25 years, Bruenning's Breeze is projected to generate more than $57 million in property taxes for Willacy County. This additional revenue will support essential county services and local schools.

About E.ON

E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2016 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 32 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $11 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

